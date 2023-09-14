Players to watch | Illinois DTs to test Penn State’s interior

The last time Penn State and Illinois met, it was a rain-soaked marathon that saw the Fighting Illini upset the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions in nine overtimes — an NCAA record.

Illinois looks to repeat history on Saturday, when it welcomes No. 7 Penn State to its house.

There are several Illini that could be a big factor this weekend, as Illinois looks to pull another stunner.

Luke Altmyer, quarterback

Illinois’ leading rusher and passer, quarterback Luke Altmyer could be a tough player to defend for Penn State’s defense.

Altmyer transferred from Ole Miss last spring and won the starting job for the Fighting Illini. Through two contests, he’s completed 68% of his passes for 408 yards, three touchdowns and three picks.

On the ground, Altmyer has accumulated 175 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 72-yard scamper against Kansas last week.

The Nittany Lions already have experience against dual-threat quarterbacks after facing West Virginia’s Garrett Greene, and James Franklin feels his defense will be prepared on Saturday.

“I think we’ll be more prepared this week based on going against West Virginia,” Franklin said Tuesday.

Isaiah Williams, wide receiver

Altmyer’s top target will be Isaiah Williams, who led the Illini in receiving yards and touchdowns last season.

At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Williams is a smaller receiver, but he’s a gifted runner after the catch.

Through two games, Williams has 11 receptions for 150 yards. Franklin said he expects the Fighting Illini to feed him early and often on Saturday.

Williams has earned a reputation for being one of the Big Ten’s shiftiest receivers. Penn State will have to stay disciplined in its lane control and tackle well to keep him in check.

Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, defensive tackles

Two of Illinois’ best players will line up next to each other on the defensive line.

Jer’Zhan Newton was a consensus preseason All-American and is a projected first-rounder in the NFL Draft.

Newton excels at defending both the run and pass. Even in a loss against Kansas, he notched two sacks and six total tackles.

Keith Randolph is another experienced defensive tackle for the Illini defense, starting 12 games last season and racking up 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

The duo will be the biggest challenge yet for the interior of Penn State’s offensive line.

Tarique Barnes, linebacker

Linebacker Tarique Barnes is a magnet to the football and an all-around strong defender for Illinois.

Barnes has started 23 games over the last two seasons, accumulating over 100 total tackles during that span.

Although the Nittany Lions have run the ball well this season, they haven’t had the explosive plays they enjoyed last year.

If Nicholas Singleton or Kaytron Allen want to break off a long one, they’ll have to find a way to elude the sure-tackling Barnes.

