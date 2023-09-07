Players to watch | Delaware boasts solid skill-position players, special teams

Penn State will host Delaware on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions look to move to 2-0 on the 2023 season.

The Blue Hens rank No. 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, riding a 37-13 victory over Stony Brook last week.

The Nittany Lions are heavily favored against their FCS foe, but Delaware still has several talented players to keep an eye on.

Marcus Yarns, running back

One of Delaware’s top offensive weapons is running back Marcus Yarns, who rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries last weekend.

The senior is a balanced, patient runner with impressive vision. He has the speed to get away from defenders while also possessing solid power.

Penn State’s defense was overall stout against West Virginia, but one weakness was the rushing defense, which allowed 146 rushing yards and two scores. Expect Delaware to also attack the Nittany Lions on the ground.

“We just need to be more efficient, we just need to play a little cleaner [against the run],” defensive tackle Dvon Ellies said Wednesday.

Chandler Harvin, wide receiver

Since transferring from Sam Houston last year, Chandler Harvin has emerged as one of Delaware’s best playmakers.

The 6-foot-2 receiver has been highly productive for the Blue Hens, including a 100-yard effort last weekend.

Harvin can make plays downfield and after the catch, and it’s just a matter of if quarterback Ryan O’Connor — who threw for 346 yards in Week 1 — can feed him the ball.

Tyron Herring, cornerback

Moving to the defensive side of the ball, one of Delaware’s top players is cornerback Tyron Herring.

The fifth-year transferred from Dartmouth this offseason and showed out in his Blue Hens debut.

Herring had an interception and a pass breakup, as well as eight total tackles. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he’s a physical corner that can cover both the run and pass.

Ryan Kost, punter

Ryan Kost wasn’t called upon last week, but that will likely change against Penn State.

If Delaware’s offense has trouble finding its footing on Saturday, then a strong punter could help flip the fields and potentially pin the Nittany Lions deep in their own territory.

Kost was a preseason All-American after averaging 48.1 yards per punt last season with Monmouth. His strong leg could be an asset for the Blue Hens.

