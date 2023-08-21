Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Kalen King named AP preseason All-Americans

With kickoff just under two weeks away, two Penn State players were named AP All-Americans.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Kalen King were each named first-team All-Americans on Monday.

USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan RB Blake Corum headline the preseason AP All-America team.See the complete team: https://t.co/8RKUesMdPb pic.twitter.com/DPhQUCt7RO — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 21, 2023

The praise is nothing new for Fashanu, who was also named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Lombardi award and the Walter Camp Award. The junior is projected to be a top NFL draft pick this spring.

King expects to take over the No. 1 cornerback spot for the Nittany Lions this season after starting alongside Joey Porter Jr last year. He's currently on the watch lists for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Thorpe awards.

