Penn State's Olu Fashanu is nominated for William V. Campbell Trophy

After making the surprising decision to return for another year of collegiate football at Penn State, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Dubbed the "academic Heisman," the William V. Campbell Trophy is awarded to the college football player who displays academic success, on-field performance and exemplary leadership. Since its inception in 1990, the Nittany Lions have never had a player win the award.

The “Academic Heisman” 🏆Olu is nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the absolute best player in the country for his academic success, on-field performance & exemplary leadership.#WeAre | @Olu_Fashanu pic.twitter.com/12ajAobaKH — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 8, 2023

Each school can nominate one player for the award, with the requirements being a senior or graduate student with no remaining eligibility, a GPA of at least 3.2, "outstanding football ability" and "strong leadership and citizenship," according to the official website.

Fashanu is also in the running for the Walter Camp Award and the Outland Trophy after being previously named to both watchlists.

