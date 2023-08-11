Penn State's Hunter Nourzad settles into center as the offensive line strengthens

Versatile offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad appears to have settled down in the middle of the line for 2023.

Nourzad’s M.O. last season was his ability to play where Penn State needed him, which primarily included both guard spots and center. During his time at Cornell, Nourzad started 20 consecutive games at right tackle.

Entering the 2023 season, Nourzad is set to consistently fill the Juice Scruggs-sized hole at center. The days of bouncing around the interior of the offensive line are over.

“We really look at Hunter and Olu (Fashanu) as the foundation of the offensive line,” James Franklin said.

Nourzad appeared in 11 games for the Nittany Lions last season, starting in eight of them and . contributing to Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

He’s one piece of returning talent in the offensive trenches. The Nittany Lions are also retaining veterans Fashanu, Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace.

The Rose Bowl was the last time Penn State’s offensive line took the field and spearheaded an explosive offensive performance that made the Nittany Lions the first program to score both a receiving and rushing touchdown of at least 80 yards in the historic bowl game.

Explosive plays are one of the key assessment points for Franklin after every game, and Nourzad wants to keep the momentum from the Rose Bowl rolling against West Virginia in Week 1.

“I think the explosive plays in the run game, every single offensive lineman basically needs to do their job, and the tight ends, obviously, and that's kind of something we focus on,” Nourzad said. “Especially with the backs we have, once we can get them past the first and second level and they're one on one with the safety or cornerback, that's when it gets really exciting.”

The depth Penn State has gives it the ability to provide explosive plays with the second-team line, as well.

Franklin rotated offensive linemen in and out of games, even when they were still close. With the last season’s emergence of Drew Shelton, along with the solid production from JB Nelson, Nick Dawkins and Vega Ioane, the Nittany Lions have a boatload of resources to fall back on this season.

On top of that, some of the veterans have improved this offseason.

“I think we've all seen flashes of Caedan, maybe as good as any tackle in the country,” Franklin said. “He’s just got to do it more consistently.”

After starting all 13 games at right tackle in 2021, Wallace started in seven games at the same position in 2022 until he missed the entire month of November with an injury.

Over the course of the offseason, the 6-foot-5 tackle has added a whopping 40 pounds to his frame, weighing in at 341 pounds entering this season.

Still, Wallace is looking quick.

“I think he's doing really well,” Nourzad said. “He looks super strong, super aggressive. He's looking quick, his technique is really polished as well.”

As far as the rest of the offensive line goes, versatility is a factor for some guys, including redshirt junior JB Nelson.

“We think JB could play both guard spots, he played tackle in junior college. We think he can do a little bit of that here as well,” Franklin said. “So we have some body types that we think can do that, but they need the reps.”

—

Daily Collegian sports candidate Morgan Pandolfi contributed to the reporting of this story.

