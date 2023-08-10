 Skip to main content
Penn State's Abdul Carter, Curtis Jacobs and Kalen King land on preseason watch lists

Penn State vs. Minnesota, Jacobs and Carter

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) makes a tackle during Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State's Abdul Carter, Curtis Jacobs and Kalen King were all added to preseason watch lists on Thursday.

Carter and Jacobs were each named to the Butkus Award watch list, annually distributed to the nation's top linebacker.

Both All-Big Ten nominees, Carter and Jacobs combined for 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 2022.

King was added to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, given to the best defensive back in the nation, after previously being named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list for the best defensive player.

Last year, Ji'Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr. were both included on the Jim Thorpe preseason list, while Jaquan Brisker made the cut in 2021.

Should King win the award, he would be the first Penn State player to do so in program history.

Penn State now has 11 players on watch lists, with several more set to come out in the coming days.

