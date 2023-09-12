Penn State WR Liam Clifford motivated to 'make a name' for himself

Liam Clifford made his second start last Saturday against Delaware, one day before his brother appeared in his first regular season game.

The redshirt sophomore receiver has emerged as a primary option for Penn State’s third wide receiver spot after a competitive battle for the job during spring and summer camps.

Entering the season, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III separated themselves as the Nittany Lions’ top-two receivers, leaving players such as Clifford, Dante Cephas, Malik McClain and Omari Evans to compete for the final spot.

Although Clifford has been named the starter on Beaver Stadium’s video board on the opening two Saturdays, the position isn’t solidified.

“We got two guys that have really kind of established themselves, and then we got a number of guys that we feel good about,” James Franklin said prior to the Delaware game. “Liam is one of those guys. Obviously, Malik is one of those guys.”

Consistency was one the important deciding factors in Franklin’s decision to name a third receiver. Over the course of the offseason, Clifford evidently established that.

Clifford credited wide receivers coach Marques Hagans for bringing the consistency “out of him,” as well as practicing against Penn State’s secondary on a daily basis.

Earning playing time is a personal achievement for players, especially at a program like the Nittany Lions. However, Clifford has also tried to help the other receivers become the best versions of themselves.

“Coming in and knowing what I'm supposed to do, knowing all the different positions,” Clifford said. “Then obviously just, skills set aside, pushing the room, being a leader and trying to help guys, the younger guys, and bringing them along with me.”

While Clifford may have an NFL quarterback as his brother, it’s been his own hard work that’s put him in the spot he’s currently in.

It doesn’t hurt that Clifford knows the quarterback’s point-of-view, though.

“He has that quarterback background and obviously, with Sean (Clifford) being his brother, knows what the quarterback is thinking,” quarterback Drew Allar said. “I think he just does a really good job of communicating with us and asking what we thought of his route, maybe what he could have done differently.”

Liam, a 4-star wide receiver out of high school, played his first two seasons of college football with his brother, who ended his career as the Nittany Lions all-time leading passer.

Sean, now a member of the Green Bay Packers, has given Liam advice far before they went to the same school. It’s been their entire lives.

Work ethic has been one trait that stands out above all.

“I would say work ethic is something he taught me just watching him when I was growing up,” Liam said. “I learned a ton from him. I look up to him a lot.”

People might think of Liam simply as Sean’s little brother, but he wants to be known for more than his family ties.

“It's just more motivation to make a name for myself,” Liam said.

Through two games, Liam has recorded four receptions for 25 yards, but is still committed to his consistent approach in practice with hopes that he sees more on-field success in the future.

“Whether I went out and had 300 yards receiving or zero yards receiving, I'd still prepare the same way every single week,” Liam said.

