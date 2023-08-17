 Skip to main content
Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Blue and White, Omari Evans

Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans (5) runs the ball during the Blue and White Game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

Another day, another Nittany Lion on a preseason award watch list.

Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, given annually to the top offensive Division 1 player based in Texas.

The sophomore is from Shoemaker High School in Kileen, Texas, where he was ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Evans finished his true freshman season with five catches, 55 yards and his first career touchdown.

With Penn State's wide receiver competition, Evans has an opportunity to take a much bigger role in the offense.

