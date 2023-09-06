Penn State using West Virginia run game 'challenge' as learning experience

There weren’t many critiques to Penn State’s season-opening win over West Virginia, but one of the few nits to be picked is that of the run defense.

The Nittany Lions allowed 146 yards on the ground, and both of the Mountaineers’ touchdowns came via its rushing attack. While those aren’t terrible numbers, they do stand out as one of the weaker parts from Penn State’s performance.

“I think we could’ve made a lot more plays,” defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton said Wednesday. “They did a lot of read options and different stuff to try and slow down me and the other defensive ends, so as far as trying to keep our eyes disciplined … I think this week that’s a big thing we’re going to practice.”

The Joe Moore Award recognizes the nation’s top offensive line, and Michigan has won the past two. The Wolverines could exploit some weaknesses in Penn State’s defensive line when they visit Beaver Stadium in November.

Michigan pounded the Nittany Lions to the tune of 418 ground yards last season, but James Franklin’s program is focusing on fixing those mistakes.

“Michigan was a really good team,” Dennis-Sutton said. “I think the message that we got from that game was just trust each other. … A lot of times when you don’t trust each other, that's when things can get out of whack.”

While West Virginia wasn’t able to fully exploit Penn State’s defensive line, other teams like the Wolverines will likely attempt to do so after seeing the Mountaineers’ performance. However, veteran tackle Dvon Ellies is confident the line will be ready.

“We want to be the best D-line possible, and in order for that to happen we have to be firing on all cylinders. I think that’s the next progression,” Ellies said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’re getting our technique together more than it was before, so we’re just continuing to stack every single day.”

Though issues appeared at times against West Virginia, particularly on inside runs, there are always wrinkles to iron out after the first game of the season, and Penn State has time to make adjustments.

“I feel like as a unit there are some things that we need to improve on the front end, back end,” Ellies said. “I think that’ll happen this week. … We just need to be more efficient, we just need to play a little cleaner.”

One of the main difficulties the Nittany Lions faced in defending the run last Saturday was the frequent option plays employed by quarterback Garrett Greene and the West Virginia offense.

“They’ve got a good offensive line, I think the quarterback does a phenomenal job,” James Franklin said postgame West Virginia. “When you’re rushing that type of quarterback, you have to keep in your rush lanes. … I think it’s going to be good for us in the long-term.”

The team is less likely to encounter running quarterbacks against its remaining opponents, but Ellies said it gave the line valuable experience and learned about itself through the experience.

“With a quarterback who’s that mobile, you do have to play things a little bit differently,” Ellies said. “I think that was a good challenge for us because we’re not going to see too many quarterbacks with his run ability. I think he did a good job of helping us out as far as development goes.”

However, the most challenging competition to go against comes from within the organization, Ellies said. Going against running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen in practice has kept the defensive line busy in the absence of an opponent, something that Ellies said benefits the defense.

“We’re accustomed to playing against our guys, so (West Virginia) wasn’t too big of a stressor for us,” Ellies said. “(Allen) lowers his shoulder, he runs his feet, so it’s like … you ever got hit by a car?”

