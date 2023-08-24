Penn State unveils new Beaver Stadium features for 2023 football season

Beaver Stadium will feature some new and unique experiences in 2023.

On Thursday, the team announced a variety of new additions to enhance the fan experience at Penn State home games.

These additions include the Legacy Plaza, Happy Valley Alley, a shuttle and new concessions.

The Legacy Plaza is located next to the south end zone tunnel and honors the team's history with displays.

The Happy Valley Alley, located at the Gate D entrance, will include tables and televisions, as well as the "Kids Zone" which includes a turf field.

The new shuttle system, powered by SP+, will help take fans from parking lots to and from the stadium.

Fans will also have more food options at games with the addition of several new concessions. These include Caliente Pizza, Wing Kitchen, Chickie and Pete's, We Are Inn, Doan's Bones, Adam and Nancy's Paninis Scott's Roasting, Philly Pretzel and the Gluten Free Stand.

The will also be a "Crowd Stats Counter" to track yardage racked up by crowd-induced penalties such as opponent false starts.

