Penn State trounces Delaware in dominant performance led by Nick Singleton

Powered by a career day from running back Nick Singleton, Penn State took care of business against Delaware.

Despite playing just over half of the game, Singleton scored a trio of touchdowns in the 63-7 victory.

The Singleton masterclass began from the jump, with the sophomore punching in a two-yard rush to cap off the 13-play opening drive. It was a lead the Nittany Lions would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.

“I just thought we were very efficient. We were able to stay on the field, sustain drives, we were able to convert on third down and converted a few times on fourth down,” James Franklin said after the game.

On the Nittany Lions’ second drive, it was more of the same — a methodical march down the gridiron which culminated with Singleton’s batterymate Kaytron Allen scoring.

“Those guys have bought into the idea that we have two starting tailbacks,” James Franklin said after the game. “Big picture wise, they really get it. We’ll continue to play them both like starters.”

Singleton’s second score came via a five-yard rush for his second touchdown of the game, which pushed the lead to 21-7, and his hat trick came before halftime, with a five-yard rush to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead.

Despite six of the team’s eight touchdowns coming via the ground, quarterback Drew Allar was also efficient through the air, going 22-for-26 for 204 yards and two all-purpose touchdowns. Allar spread the ball around, finding eight different receivers throughout the contest.

Even when Beau Pribula was brought in in the third quarter, the offense continued to operate at an efficient clip, with Pribula finishing with 59 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Through the air, it was KeAndre Lambert-Smith who led the charge with six receptions for 74 yards.

Tight end Tyler Warren also had a strong performance, with six catches of his own for 37 yards and a receiving touchdown. It was a stark contrast to Week 1 against West Virginia, when the Nittany Lion tight ends only accounted for one reception.

Defensively, Delaware was held to just 140 yards — many of which came in garbage time — and an especially poor performance through the air. Quarterbacks Ryan O’Connor and Zach Marker combined to go just 6-for-17 for 58 yards and an interception.

The Penn State secondary was airtight throughout the game, and if it weren’t for a 66-yard touchdown run by Marcus Yarns, the Blue Hens wouldn’t have found the endzone at all.

Other than that explosive play, in which Tyler Elsdon was out of position and allowed Yarns to break through and burst into the clear, the Blue Hens were stagnant with the ball. Delaware racked up just 17:38 of possession.

“Defensively, I thought we played really well. We had the one play where we were not gap sound. The ball found that gap,” Franklin said. “Just a good example of everybody’s gotta do their job on a consistent basis.”

Dom DeLuca came in at linebacker and secured Penn State’s first interception of the season, returning it for a touchdown to further the lead.

In total, the Nittany Lions outgained their opponents by 401 yards, operating efficiently in all three phases.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State's Olu Fashanu is nominated for William V. Campbell Trophy After making the surprising decision to return for another year of collegiate football at Pe…