Penn State to play without 3 notable defenders against West Virginia

Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) watches for the ball during the Penn State vs. Michigan game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 41-17.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State will have some notable names out for its season opener against West Virginia.

The Nittany Lions will be without projected nickel cornerback Daequan Hardy and defensive linemen Amin Vanover and Coziah Izzard, per the Big Ten availability report. Wide receiver Omari Evans is also listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson, running back DK Kency, defensive end Mason Robinson, safety Jashaun Green and offensive linemen Jim Fitzgerald and Ian Harvie will also be out. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter is listed as questionable.

Landon Tengwall, Alonzo Ford Jr. and Smith Vilbert, who will be out for the season, also were listed as out on the report.

