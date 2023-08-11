 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State to hold walk-on tryouts in August

Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium on Friday, April 21, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Kelly Miller

Penn State is looking to add to its roster before opening weekend.

The team announced it will hold "run-on" try-outs for athletes to potentially join the program.

There will be a Zoom info session on Monday, Aug. 14 for interested athletes.

The opportunity is only for full-time students that are registered at the University Park campus.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags