Penn State to hold walk-on tryouts in August

Penn State is looking to add to its roster before opening weekend.

The team announced it will hold "run-on" try-outs for athletes to potentially join the program.

We're looking for the next great run-ons to join the team.Think you got what it takes? Learn more by signing up for the zoom info session on Monday, August 14.Sign Up → https://t.co/XLKt3dfgYk pic.twitter.com/jbPO6Rs4X0 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 11, 2023

There will be a Zoom info session on Monday, Aug. 14 for interested athletes.

The opportunity is only for full-time students that are registered at the University Park campus.

