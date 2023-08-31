Penn State to craft ‘sneaky White Out’ production for primetime season opener

Some programs have tried, but few have been able to replicate Penn State’s game day experience.

Beaver Stadium has captivated national audiences as one of the premier venues in all of football. With a capacity of 107,000 people, typical Penn State home games are anything but a normal atmosphere for opposing players or first-time spectators.

It’s more than a game when Penn State plays at home — it’s a show. With the help of NBC, the Nittany Lions are hoping to open the season against West Virginia on Saturday with one of their greatest productions yet.

“It’s kind of like the sneaky White Out,” Franklin said Tuesday. “This will be a really good example, on Week 1, why college football is so special.”

The Olympics, the Kentucky Derby and Sunday Night Football are all events that NBC has notably broadcasted. Under the Big Ten’s new media rights deal, which began in July, the network will also air conference games until the deal expires in 2030.

Since NBC hasn’t broadcasted a Penn State game since 2006, it’s unclear exactly what the network’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” presentation will look like, but former Nittany Lion quarterback and Saturday’s main game analyst Todd Blackledge has an expectation.

“It'll look, sound and feel really big,” Blackledge told The Daily Collegian.

Perhaps a fitting host for the premier of NBC’s Big Ten package, Beaver Stadium’s size also sets it apart, as does its corresponding noise.

At last season’s White Out, Minnesota was called for five crowd-inflicted false-start penalties – two of which came on its first possession. This year, Penn State will debut a Crowd Stats Counter, used to track the yardage tallied by penalties imposed by the masses.

“Penn State is one of the great venues for primetime football,” Blackledge, who led the Nittany Lions to their first national championship in 1982, said. “This is not the official White Out game, but I don't think it will be much less energetic than it would be for that.”

The energy that comes with a night game at Beaver Stadium is something that both Franklin and opposing coaches have to gameplan for on top of film reviews and walkthroughs.

Just as challenging as it is for opposing teams to adjust to a packed Beaver Stadium, it’s an equally difficult process for Nittany Lion newcomers.

Franklin has blasted music during practices, many of which have been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. so his group can get used to the setting sun. Regardless, it’s still “hard to replicate” an actual game day atmosphere, Franklin said.

“There's really no way to prepare our guys for that – especially the guys that haven't experienced it before – except for going into the stadium and playing in the stadium under the lights with the music playing and the crowd noise,” Franklin said.

Beaver Stadium has always been one of the most electric sporting venues in the country, even when it held just 84,000 people over Blackledge’s four-year college career.

“That was huge for us,” Blackledge said. “To play in front of that many people was a thrill.”

Penn State wheeled in portable lights for its match up with Nebraska in 1982, the lone night game of Blackledge’s tenure with the Nittany Lions. These days, the program sets off fireworks each week and blasts Zombie Nation on a stadium-wide sound system.

Blackledge and Michael Robinson – another former Nittany Lion signal caller and current NBC analyst – have seen their old program develop into something different than they were a part of.

After an eight-year professional career, Robinson joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. This offseason, he teamed up with Blackledge at NBC after years of consistent communication.

“He’s a guy I’ve known since I was being recruited,” Robinson said at Big Ten Media Day “He was always that figurehead in the Penn State quarterback room that we all were chasing. So, being able to work alongside him, it's humbling.”

Robinson will call Penn State’s next matchup against Delaware on Peacock, the Nittany Lions’ first-ever exclusively-streamed game. As part of NBC’s deal with the Big Ten, Peacock will exclusively stream nine football games this fall, and Robinson is in the booth for two.

“Having this opportunity, it's like a dream come true,” Robinson said.

Though Robinson led the Nittany Lion offense nearly two decades ago, even he is relatively unfamiliar with the program’s century-long history with West Virginia, a rivalry that will revive on Saturday for the first time since 1992.

Although the Mountaineers have struggled in recent years – compiling an 11-14 record over the past two seasons – they’re a Power Five team that have been perennially ranked for the majority of the 21st Century.

“I think it's good to start off with a team like that,” said Blackledge, who was 3-0 all-time against West Virginia. “It prepares you for tougher games, certainly, that you'd have down the road, in and out of the conference.”

The historical and regional ties between two programs are clear, but Franklin said he hasn’t educated his program on their past relationship. After all, “there's never been a game played while these guys were alive,” Franklin said.

Without any emotional attachment to the Mountaineers or the rivalry’s revival, Penn State is set to throw all it has at Neal Brown’s program – the sea of white, the fireworks and the crowd noise, all of it broadcasted on primetime national television.

If all goes well, Saturday could be the lightning strike the Nittany Lions need to electrify a fall with expectations a plenty.

“There are programs and schools all over the country that are trying to replicate what we do,” Franklin said. “It's hard to do.”

