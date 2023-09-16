Penn State struggles in trenches, shields off Illinois in first road game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Penn State’s first road trip of the season came with some offensive hiccups, but the defense rose to the occasion.

The Nittany Lions stuffed Illinois 30-13 on the back of five takeaways, including four interceptions.

James Franklin’s crew tallied 20 of those points off of turnovers in its 10th straight 30-point showing.

“Everybody’s gonna talk about the five turnovers, and deservedly so,” Franklin said. “You do those things, you’re going to win a lot of games.”

Penn State was the visiting team, but it was the Illinois offense that looked groggy early on.

After a missed field goal on their opening drive, the Illini turned it over on three straight possessions.

The first miscue, a forced fumble by Dom DeLuca, led to a chip-shot field goal for Penn State.

The second, Abdul Carter’s first career interception, resulted in a 45-yard kick from Alex Felkins and a 6-0 lead.

The third turnover, a leaping pick by Daequan Hardy, finally allowed the Nittany Lions to break the ice with a 4-yard touchdown plunge from Kaytron Allen.

“We knew we would have chances (for interceptions), so we just capitalized on everything we got,” cornerback Johnny Dixon said.

Penn State’s offense only mustered 13 points despite being gifted three short fields. Its next drive was another missed opportunity, as a 52-yard field goal try was blocked by star defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton.

The huge stand from the defense seemed to pump some life into the Illini offense.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer went 4-for-4 on the ensuing drive, and running back Reggie Love III carried defenders into the end zone from four yards out to make it 13-7.

The Nittany Lions struck back before the end of the first half, though. A pretty sideline catch by Liam Clifford set up another Felkins field goal, and Penn State led 16-7 at the break.

The Illini had a great start to the third quarter, forcing a punt on defense and then hitting Penn State over the top with a spectacular 32-yard snag for Isaiah Williams.

However, Altmyer got a little too greedy. Dixon stepped in front of the next pass for Penn State’s third interception, and the Illini were denied what could’ve been crucial points.

The third quarter devolved into a punt fest from there, as both offenses were stuck in the mud.

However, toward the end of the period, the Nittany Lions strung together one of their best drives of the day and capped it off with a trick-play touchdown.

Running back Trey Potts took the toss, pulled up and floated a pass to Tyler Warren. The tight end was all alone in the end zone to extend the lead to 23-7.

“It was a dime, for sure,” running back Kaytron Allen said.

In grave need of points on the ensuing drive, Altmyer tossed his fourth pick of the day. Rolling to his left, he forced a pass to the sideline that was picked off by cornerback Cam Miller.

Just three plays later, Nick Singleton burst through a gap for a 16-yard scoring scamper. It was one of the rare moments of daylight on an afternoon where Penn State’s ground game was held to 164 total yards.

In about three minutes of game time, Penn State pushed a nine-point advantage to a suffocating 30-7 lead.

Illinois pieced together one of its best drives of the day late in the fourth. Backup quarterback John Paddock found Malik Elzy from 19 yards out to make it 30-13, but a failed 2-point conversion killed any chance for a comeback.

From there, Beau Pribula and the second-stringers milked much of the clock and closed out the game.

Penn State improves to 3-0 with its White Out clash against Iowa on the docket for next weekend.

“That was a big time for us on the road,” Franklin said. “It was beautiful to me.”

