Penn State stays put at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll

After a commanding 63-7 win over the visiting Delaware Blue Hens, Penn State stayed put in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 7 for the third consecutive week, with different teams shuffling around them.

After Texas toppled Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the Longhorns jumped up to the No. 4 spot while the Crimson Tide were knocked down to No. 10.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan and Ohio State came in at No. 2 and No. 6 respectively, and Wisconsin fell out of the rankings after a loss to Washington State.

