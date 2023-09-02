Penn State starts season 1-0 in Drew Allar's starter debut

Drew Allar completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns as Penn State defeated West Virginia 38-15 in its season opener against backyard rival West Virginia on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions’ first drive of the game was a welcomed sight for the packed Beaver Stadium crowd, as starting quarterback Drew Allar stepped up in the pocket before delivering a 72-yard strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on his second pass attempt of the game.

“I was just trying to step up in the pocket … and then I saw [KeAndre] hit the safety space across the field and I just stepped up and threw it,” Allar said after the game. “Obviously, it was really, really good for us as a whole offense that we could get off to a fast start.”

Allar and Lambert-Smith’s connection was the lone score of the first quarter before the Mountaineers tied the game on a 1-yard touchdown run from CJ Donaldson Jr.

Penn State answered right back with a Nick Singleton run on the ensuing drive, retaking a seven-point lead that it held until halftime.

However, the Nittany Lions missed opportunities to widen that gap.

Redshirt sophomore and winner of Penn State’s kicker battle Sander Sahaydak missed two field goals on consecutive drives, the first from 38 yards before missing a shorter 34-yard attempt as the halftime break approached.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Nittany Lions’ lead was extended to 14 points after Allar found Lambert-Smith in the end zone for the second time of the game on a crossing route.

James Franklin elected for a kicking change at halftime, as transfer Alex Felkins drilled the extra point.

“[The battle] was still very close. Close enough that after you miss two field goals, that I do not think were long, challenging field goals, that was close enough during camp to go to the other guy,” James Franklin said after the game.

Penn State’s secondary played as advertised.

In a surprising move, sophomore Kevin Winston Jr. was named as one of the team’s starting safeties alongside Jaylen Reed. Veteran safety Keaton Ellis rotated in frequently.

The Nittany Lions’ secondary, without starting nickel cornerback Daequan Hardy, held West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene to 162 passing yards on 59% completion percentage, though he was able to cause trouble with his legs.

“That quarterback is going to cause problems for people this year,” Franklin said. “He is mobile, he can extend plays, he’s accurate.”

After Penn State’s third touchdown, the Mountaineers were very much playing catch-up trying to erase the 21-7 deficit.

West Virginia’s drive after the Lambert-Smith score was solid until it fizzled out near the red zone. The dagger came on an unsuccessful 4th-and-7 attempt thanks to Abdul Carter hitting Greene as he was throwing the ball.

The failure on fourth down led to a 25-yard field goal, kicked by Felkins, for the Nittany Lions.

The Mountaineers finished three-for-six on fourth down conversions, but failed on back-to-back drives, which continued to put Penn State in the driver’s seat.

West Virginia attempted a trick play on the second try, as Greene ran up to the offensive line as if he was adjusting the protection. Instead, the Mountaineers snapped directly to the running back, who was met by a blitzing Carter and was sacked.

“It was just us falling back on our fundamentals and playing within our defensive scheme,” Kobe King said. “We weren’t really getting confused or out of place.”

Allar added to the tally on the next possession with a short pass to Malik McClain that resulted in a 25-yard touchdown, Allar’s third passing touchdown of the evening.

West Virginia was playing for pride down 31-7, but was able to put together a solid drive that was capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run by Greene. The Mountaineers were successful with their two-point conversion, cutting Penn State’s lead to 31-15 with just a few minutes left.

With the game in hand, redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula made his season debut.

Pribula completed his only pass attempt to Malick Meiga for seven yards to convert a 4th-and-2 inside West Virginia’s 20-yard line to keep the drive alive. He was awarded with a 5-yard touchdown run with six seconds remaining in the game.

“We were trying to run to get the ball at the end of the game there,” Franklin said. “If you’re going to go cover zero, you’re forcing us to throw the ball and Beau checked to our cover zero plan and picked up a first down there.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

SEE IT: Squirrel interrupts Penn State football game Things got squirrely in the first half of Penn State's season opener against West Virginia w…