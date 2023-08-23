Penn State’s starting quarterback up in the air as season opener looms

With Penn State’s season opener just 10 days away, James Franklin remains mum on choosing a starting quarterback.

When asked if the team has made a decision at the position, Franklin didn’t offer much insight into the competition.

“No, we have not even done it as a staff yet,” Franklin said Wednesday.

Although there’s been some buzz surrounding freshman Jaxon Smolik, the battle pits a pair of second-year signal callers from the same recruiting class: Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

“We're still in a competition phase,” Franklin said at Big Ten Media Day in July. “Obviously there's a lot of people talking about Drew… (but) that’s going to be an interesting competition throughout the entire camp.”

The “competition phase” has been customary for the program during training camp. Staff members have said they believe that competition brings out the best in those involved.

With the competitions, though, Franklin said he’d prefer the decisions to come “sooner rather than later,” especially for the quarterback due to the nature of the position.

A few weeks later, Franklin revealed Allar had taken an apparent lead in the competition.

“I would say Drew’s getting the majority of the reps,” Franklin said on Aug. 10, adding that Pribula was getting only “a few” first-team reps.

The quote seemingly confirmed what had been the popular opinion — Allar was in position to be the team’s starting quarterback.

The former 5-star recruit won the team’s backup quarterback job as a true freshman, playing in 10 games and earning valuable experience.

Despite the discrepancy in practice reps, the coaching staff isn’t ready to make a decision just yet, and keeping its roster choices behind closed doors is nothing new for the program.

In 2019, when Sean Clifford and Will Levis battled for the starting position, it took until Aug. 23 — eight days before the season opener against Idaho — for the team to declare its starting quarterback.

Overall, the Nittany Lion coaching staff has revealed very little on who the opening weekend starters will be, including its ongoing competition at kicker and punter.

One player who has solidified his role is long snapper Tyler Duzansky. According to Franklin, there’s “a pretty significant gap” between the sophomore and the other two long snappers on the team.

It remains to be seen when Penn State announces its starter, but both passers have progressed nicely in their second year with the program, according to Franklin.

“They look like guys that are a year or two more experienced, guys that are competent in how to execute and run the offense, and I think both of them have the team’s respect,” Franklin said.

