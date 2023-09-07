Penn State’s last-second TD against West Virginia is justified in playoff era

Last Saturday, Penn State defeated West Virginia 38-15 in its season opener. The 23-point margin of victory was aided by a Beau Pribula rushing touchdown with six seconds remaining in a game that was already over.

Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown touched on the last-second touchdown a little bit after the game.

“I wouldn’t have done [it], but it doesn’t bother me. Stuff like that comes back around,” Brown said after the game.

However, running up the score, while not James Franklin’s intention, in this era of college football is necessary.

The College Football Playoff only allows the top-4 teams in college football to compete for a national championship and presents an entirely new set of rankings starting in Week 9.

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings has the ability to completely change the rankings landscape, something Penn State has benefitted from in the past.

During the Nittany Lions’ 2016 season, Penn State jumped from No. 24 in the country, where it was ranked in the AP poll, to No. 12 just days after it defeated Purdue 62-24 on the road.

The Nittany Lions ended up just missing the playoffs as the No. 5 team in the country, but the first set of rankings propelled them to a point where that was possible.

The rankings are based on a set of criteria that include conference championships, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and the comparison of results against common opponents.

Score differential is not explicitly labeled in the selection committee’s set of criteria, but it could apply to any of those criteria, especially comparing results against common opponents.

Hypothetically, if the last spot came between Penn State and another school that also played West Virginia, but the other school beat West Virginia by 30 points, the other school would look better to the selection committee because of the margin of victory.

And besides, even if it isn’t explicitly stated in the rule book, a team that consistently destroys its opponents will always look better.

Now, there is a balancing act to be done since leaving Drew Allar and the first-team offense in the final seconds against West Virginia would certainly leave a bad taste in the mouths of college football fans.

However, letting Pribula gain legitimate experience will only happen if he’s able to run the offense as if he’s the starting quarterback, which was Franklin’s intention.

On Penn State’s drive that started the mini controversy, eight of the nine plays that the Nittany Lions ran were running plays, even though West Virginia continued to run the aggressive cover zero defense it had been running all game.

The only pass was on a 4th-and-2, which Pribula audibled to because of the look the Mountaineers were giving him. The pass was a 7-yard completion for a first down.

Sure, Penn State could have gone into victory formation after that, and probably a little before the 4th down play, but what’s the point?

Instead of kneeling, the Nittany Lions scored seven more points against a nonconference Power 5 opponent that’ll look better on their resume, and also gave their backup quarterback experience that could be needed at any given point in time.

Is an unwritten rule really worth sacrificing that?

