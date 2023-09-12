Penn State’s highest scoring games of James Franklin era

Penn State had its way with Delaware last weekend, hanging 63 points on the Blue Hens in a dominant victory.

The effort is tied for the third-most points the Nittany Lions have scored in a game in the James Franklin era.

Here’s Penn State’s highest scoring totals from the previous nine seasons.

Aug. 31, 2019: 79-7 vs. Idaho

Penn State embarrassed Idaho to kick off the 2019 season, hanging 79 points on the visiting Vandals.

In Sean Clifford’s first career start, the Nittany Lions posted their second-most points in a game since 1921, only surpassed by an 81-0 win over Cincinnati in 1991.

The box score is jarring, to say the least. Penn State piled up 673 yards and 35 first downs on the day, while the Vandals mustered just 141 yards and five first downs.

Idaho’s offense was helpless, giving up seven sacks and averaging just 0.1 yards per carry.

Penn State finished the season 11-2 with a Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

Nov. 25, 2017: 66-3 at Maryland

Late in the 2017 season, Penn State steamrolled Maryland 66-3 on the road.

The smackdown in College Park, Maryland, is the Nittany Lions’ greatest margin of victory in a Big Ten game to date.

Led by Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley, Penn State scored nine touchdowns on 15 total possessions, quickly running away from the Terrapins.

The 2017 squad defeated Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, which was James Franklin’s first New Year’s Six bowl victory.

Sept. 15, 2018: 63-10 vs Kent State

The following season, Penn State asserted its dominance over Kent State with a 63-10 victory.

McSorley had himself a day, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for three more against the Golden Flashes.

The defense kept Kent State’s offense at bay thanks to seven total sacks, including two each from Shareef Miller and Jayson Oweh.

Also of note, Daniel George caught a 95-yard touchdown pass from Clifford, Penn State’s backup quarterback at the time. This is still the longest play in program history.

Sept. 22, 2018: 63-24 vs Illinois

The very next week, the Nittany Lions dropped another 60-bomb. This time, Illinois was the victim.

The Fighting Illini actually took a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter but didn’t score again.

Penn State exploded for 42 unanswered points and totaled nearly 400 yards on the ground. Miles Sanders enjoyed a career day with 200 yards and three scores.

The 2018 team tumbled after this game, however, losing to back-to-back games against Ohio State and Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions finished the season 9-4 and lost to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Oct. 29, 2016: 62-24 vs Purdue

A week after the famous 24-21 upset of Ohio State, Penn State stayed hot with a 62-24 win over Purdue on the road.

The game was tied at halftime, but 45 second-half points was more than enough for the Nittany Lions to run away with it.

Saquon Barkley was a force of nature, as he posted 277 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

In 2016, Penn State emerged as a national contender for the first time of the Franklin era.

The Nittany Lions finished the regular season 10-2 and narrowly missed the College Football Playoff at No. 5 in the nation. They ultimately fell 52-49 to USC in a memorable Rose Bowl game.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Series history | Penn State looks for revenge against Illinois Penn State moved to 2-0 after securing wins over West Virginia and Delaware to open the seas…