Penn State running backs Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen named to Doak Walker Award watch list

A pair of Penn State running backs are in the running for a major award.

Sophomores Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen were included on the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday, given to the best running back in college football.

Singleton was previously named to the Maxwell Award, given to the most outstanding player, and the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player.

Last season, Singleton rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry. Allen posted 867 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground and added 188 yards and a score through the air.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE