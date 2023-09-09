Penn State run game tops 300 yards in dominant showing against Delaware

Penn State ran roughshod over Delaware on Saturday, bullying the Blue Hens for 60 minutes in a 63-7 victory.

The Nittany Lions finished with 315 total yards and six touchdowns on the ground, their most since thrashing Idaho in 2019.

The offense ran through the sophomore duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for 150 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Allen started against Delaware, while Singleton got the nod against West Virginia last weekend. James Franklin said postgame that both backs will continue to be treated like starters.

“Those guys have bought into the idea that we have two starting tailbacks,” Franklin said. “Sometimes in the heat of the battle, they want more opportunities, but I think big-picture wise, they really get it.”

Allen led the team, piling up 103 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. His partner in crime, Singleton, ran for 47 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

The sophomore duo has been the motor of Penn State’s offense, and they’ve fed off of each other throughout their young careers.

“[Allen] runs angry, he sets the tone for everything, so I feed off him. He makes me better, we make each other better,” Singleton said.

Allen didn’t mince words postgame about his aggressive running style.

“I like running people over. I like to make people fear me,” Allen said.

Many running backs want to take the lion’s share of the carries, but Allen and Singleton have struck a balance that allows both of them to stay fresh and avoid injury.

Drew Allar said the backs complement each other well and have “one of the cooler dynamics” on the team.

“I love being around them, and it’s really cool when we put them both in the game because it presents so many different challenges to the defense,” Allar said.

Singleton overshadowed Allen during their true freshman seasons, largely thanks to the former’s electrifying speed and elusiveness.

Meanwhile, Allen has taken on the role of a power back in Penn State’s offense. This creates a thunder-and-lightning backfield that can punish defenses.

“(Allen’s) one of the hardest practicers I’ve ever seen,” Allar said. “He’s always trying to run somebody over, and I think that’s just his mindset in general.”

Even after a 100-yard rushing performance and a dominant victory, Penn State’s enforcer is far from complacent.

“There’s always more things to get better,” Allen said. “I don’t think I’ll ever be satisfied with myself.”

The blowout also opened up an opportunity for Trey Potts to make an extended appearance on Saturday, with the Minnesota transfer racking up 59 yards on seven totes.

The redshirt senior, who Singleton calls a workhorse, has provided a veteran presence to the position group.

“He’s made me, Kaytron, the whole running back room better. Having that older guy in the room, he’s just been really good so far,” Singleton said.

Tank Smith also broke onto the field late, totaling 29 yards on six carries. The bowling-ball tailback “runs everybody over,” according to Singleton.

In addition to its running backs, Penn State’s quarterbacks also found success on the ground, with Drew Allar and Beau Pribula combining for 73 rushing yards.

The running game’s success all started up front for the Nittany Lions, as the offensive line mauled the Blue Hens all day long.

Having a persistent ground attack helps wear the defense down and can help open up the playbook for an offense.

“You want your offensive line to want to pound it down the team’s throat, and anytime you can do that, it just helps everything,” quarterback Beau Pribula said.

Even with a flu making its rounds through Penn State’s locker room, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line plowed over Delaware and paved the way for a huge rushing performance on Saturday.

“They gave us all them touchdowns, so without them, I wouldn’t be here,” Singleton said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE