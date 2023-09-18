 Skip to main content
Penn State receives kick time for Week 5 tilt at Northwestern

PSU Football v. Illinois, Nick Singleton

Running back Nick Singleton (10) runs the ball up the field during the football game against Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023 in Champaign, Ill. The Nittany Lions won 30-13.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State's next road game will be another early kickoff.

The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, at Noon on Sept. 30, on Big Ten Network.

Penn State has started the year 3-0, including a road-opening victory over Illinois last weekend. It will host Iowa for its annual White Out Game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Northwestern has started the season 1-2 with losses to Rutgers and Duke. The Wildcats will host Minnesota this weekend before welcoming the Nittany Lions.

