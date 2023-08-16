Penn State RB Kaytron Allen wants to ‘punish people’ in 2023

Some running backs like to juke or hurdle to gain extra yardage. Kaytron Allen likes to lower his shoulder and traumatize his opponents.

He’s the bad cop to Nicholas Singleton’s good, a tandem that burst onto the scene as one of the nation’s top rushing attacks in 2022, when both were true freshmen.

Allen rushed for 867 yards and 10 touchdowns while Singleton tallied 1,061 and 12, the latter of which gained much of the national attention this offseason.

For defensive players who might not know his name, Allen has a message.

“I want to dog people,” Allen said Monday. “I like to punish people and make them feel me.”

It’s almost as hard to bring down the 5-foot-11, 221-pound Allen as it is to get him to speak. He’s quiet in practices and press conferences, letting his game speak for itself when he bulldozes those in his way or carries the pile with him into the endzone.

With Singleton’s speed and agility, Allen’s physicality adds a unique component to James Franklin’s offense and another bullet mark for opponents to game plan for.

The pair has fed off of each other's successes on the field, but off of it, Singleton has gotten more love. Allen appeared on just one preseason award watch list — the Doak Walker Award — while Singleton appeared on four, two of which were for player of the year.

“We think we got two No. 1 backs. That’s how we treat them internally,” Franklin said. “I think the local media and the local fans and our team know how special [Allen] is. They're really good complementary pieces because, although they're both big backs, they have different running styles.”

Allen and Singleton both have a minimum of two collegiate years remaining before they can turn professional, inevitable for a duo that played the part of seasoned veterans at just 18.

With much of the workload designated for the young pair, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider was surprised when he got a call from Trey Potts, who played good minutes at Minnesota over the past four seasons.

“When he said he wanted to come, I said, ‘You sure?’… What you don't want to do is lie to a kid and say, ‘Hey, you're gonna come in and you're gonna beat these guys out,’” Seider said. “We got two NFL backs, let’s be honest.”

Potts isn’t a stranger to playing behind some of the nation’s best. For his entire college career, Potts backed up All-American Mohamed Ibrahim with the Golden Gophers.

Despite knowing Allen and Singleton would likely be ahead of him on the depth chart, Potts was “willing to bet on himself,” Seider said. A native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Potts’ homecoming made the transition that much easier.

“It's a dream come true to be able to come to my home state, get the opportunity to play in front of this great fan base,” Potts said. “It feels even better to be able to come out here and compete and play with his team. I feel like we have a great shot of something special this year.”

Months removed from a Rose Bowl win, Penn State is still loaded with projected first-rounders and a core that could be “special” and compete for a debut in the College Football Playoff.

Wet practices have made it difficult for the pass game to train under typical circumstances, however, and the running backs have been called upon more frequently in place of quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, as well as a refurbished wide receiver room.

If the sun eventually shines and the aspirations continue to be playoff or bust, Allen and Singleton can't run Franklin’s program there themselves.

“We need to be able to throw the ball to win, as well as run the ball to win,” Franklin said. “When you become one dimensional, that's not who we want to be.”

