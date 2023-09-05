 Skip to main content
Penn State ranks No. 7 in Week 1 AP Top 25 Poll

#7 AP Poll Week 1
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Despite Penn State’s 38-15 win against West Virginia, the Nittany Lions remain at No. 7 in the AP Poll that was released on Tuesday.

Florida State is the culprit for Penn State’s lack of movement, as the then-No. 8 Seminoles handedly beat then-No. 5 LSU 45-24 thanks to a dominant second half.

Still, Penn State remains well inside the nation's top 10, with its most difficult non-conference opponent out of the way. On Saturday, the Nittany Lions are likely to run up the score against Delaware, an FCS opponent.

The AP Top 25 is only widely cared about until the College Football Playoff rankings release on Oct. 31, following Week 9 of the regular season.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 5 and Wisconsin at No. 19.

