Penn State ranks No. 7 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Graphic by Carson Schultz

The AP Top 25 preseason poll was released on Monday, and Penn State will start the season at No. 7.

The Nittany Lions began last season unranked for the first time since 2016, but went on to win the Rose Bowl and finish the season ranked No. 7 in the country.

The Rose Bowl victory seemingly instilled faith in the voters, as the ranking is the highest the Nittany Lions have seen in the preseason poll since 2020.

The poll provides a solid starting point for Penn State and presumed starting quarterback Drew Allar, but isn't much more than speculation before the season.

Other Big Ten teams ranked include Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Wisconsin at No. 19 and Iowa at No. 25.

