Penn State ranks No. 7 in AP Top 25 poll for 3rd straight week

After taking care of business in Champaign, Penn State saw no movement in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The Nittany Lions came in at the No. 7 position, which they've held since the beginning of the season.

Michigan and Ohio State held their positions at No. 2 and No. 6, respectively, while Iowa was the only other ranked Big Ten team at No. 24.

Penn State will head home to prepare for a ranked clash against the visiting Hawkeyes in a White Out on Sept. 23.

