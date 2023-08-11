Penn State QB Drew Allar receiving ‘majority’ of first-team reps

It isn’t official yet, but a decision on Penn State’s starting quarterback competition between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula could be on the horizon.

James Franklin usually waits to announce the team’s starting quarterback in order to promote competition within the position. Last season, Franklin announced Sean Clifford as the Week 1 starting quarterback just a few days before the season opener against Purdue.

This offseason hasn’t been any different, but Franklin did reveal a little bit of information at Thursday’s post-practice press conference.

“It's a mix, but I would say Drew's getting the predominant majority of the reps,” Franklin said.

Allar, entering his second year with the Nittany Lions, played in 10 games during his true-freshman season, including a very brief appearance in Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory.

Clifford’s standing ovation as he walked off the field quickly turned into cheers for Allar’s substitution, signifying what could be considered as Penn State’s passing of the torch.

Over the course of spring ball, though, Beau Pribula has made some noise and forced a competition with Allar. The presumed backup quarterback may have even carved out a role for himself in 2023 as a dual-threat option, which Franklin has exercised in the past with Tommy Stevens and Will Levis.

Only time will tell.

For now, it appears that the Nittany Lions’ next starting quarterback will be Allar, which probably won’t come as a surprise to anybody.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Allar was the first 5-star quarterback to commit to Penn State since Christian Hackenberg’s commitment in the 2013 recruiting cycle.

In his debut season, Allar completed 35 of his 60 pass attempts for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Allar also added 52 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 18 carries.

Allar didn’t throw an interception.

In the meantime, Franklin has 22 days to officially announce the Nittany Lions’ next signal caller before their season opener against West Virginia on Sept. 2.

Daily Collegian sports candidate Morgan Pandolfi contributed to the reporting of this story.

