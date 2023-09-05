Penn State QB Drew Allar named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

It didn't take long for Drew Allar to earn an award this season.

Penn State's starting quarterback took home the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award after an impressive debut against West Virginia.

In his first career start, Allar went 21-of-29 for 325 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Nittany Lions to a 38-15 win.

Through Week 1, Allar leads the Big Ten in passing yards, passer rating and is tied for most passing touchdowns.

