 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State QB Drew Allar named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

PSU Football V. West Virginia, Drew Allar

Quarterback Drew Allar (15) commands his fellow players during the football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The NIttany Lions won 38-15.

 Jackson Ranger

It didn't take long for Drew Allar to earn an award this season.

Penn State's starting quarterback took home the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award after an impressive debut against West Virginia.

In his first career start, Allar went 21-of-29 for 325 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Nittany Lions to a 38-15 win.

Through Week 1, Allar leads the Big Ten in passing yards, passer rating and is tied for most passing touchdowns.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags