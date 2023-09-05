Penn State QB Drew Allar craving 'same feeling every weekend’ after 1st start

“Drew Allar, Medina, Ohio.”

That’s what blasted through the Beaver Stadium P.A. system just minutes before the opening kickoff on Saturday, though the announcement of Allar’s hometown was mostly inaudible due to the explosion of cheers that erupted throughout the concourse after he was introduced to the crowd.

It was also an introduction to the rest of the country, with a nationally broadcasted prime-time matchup serving as the perfect outlet for the first-time starter to display the elite talent that had been talked about so much over the offseason.

Allar finished the game completing 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns, en route to being named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. While some may have been surprised by his breakout performance, Allar was expecting it.

“I wouldn’t say I surprised myself, just because of the preparation that the team puts in throughout the week,” Allar said. “We prepare very hard and very diligently and I think the coaching staff does a great job of getting us prepared to play, making sure we understand the why behind the what.”

According to Allar, the credit shouldn’t be given solely to him. He made sure to credit his wide receivers and offensive line, as well as the defense and special teams units.

“We always talk about ‘with team success comes individual success’ … it wasn’t just me, it was the whole team,” Allar said.

Allar had a pair of passes that were deemed “interceptable,” but he also had some big passes that paid off, namely a third-down strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. His big arm and gunslinger mentality leads to more risk-taking, which can lead to an increase in explosive plays but also devastating turnovers.

Looking ahead, the road will only get tougher for Penn State. The Nittany Lions still await their annual matchups against Michigan and Ohio State, where there will be significantly less room for error.

“There’s certain points in games and drives where you need to take risks,” Allar said. “You kind of just have to push it a little bit and test the limits, but it all comes down to risk opportunity and just assessing that.”

That attitude paid off for Allar on Saturday, as he sliced through the West Virginia secondary to the tune of 10 completions of 15 or more yards, including a high of 72.

“To be able to go out and play well in that type of environment against that type of team was very rewarding, just because we know all the work that we put in since January, since the end of last season, and definitely just reap the rewards on Saturday,” Allar said.

As Allar slung pass after pass, the questions that had been surrounding him all offseason dissipated into the air. By the time the dust settled, the statement had been made. Allar now has his first win as a starter, but he’s continuing to rely on the team’s 1-0 mentality moving forward.

“We did what we were supposed to do — we got the win,” Allar said. That's all that matters to me at the end of the day, and that's all that matters to the team at the end of the day.”

“We want to have that same feeling every weekend.”

