Penn State QB Drew Allar acknowledging 'challenge' of 1st road start

Ever since he stepped foot on campus as a true freshman in 2022, Drew Allar has taken Penn State by storm.

The former 5-star recruit has been a major reason for optimism for Nittany Lion fans, with the expectation that he takes the program to the next level.

While Sean Clifford earned all 13 starts in 2022, Allar made appearances in 10 games, typically in garbage time. This year, he’s been given full control of the offense, and the results have been promising.

But on Saturday, Allar faces what could be his most daunting task yet — a trip to Champaign, Illinois, for his first road game and conference opponent as Penn State's starter.

“They’re a really well-coached defense," Allar said on Tuesday. "They’ve forced a lot of turnovers in the past and they really get after the quarterback and they do a good job of slowing down the run game, so it’s going to be a huge challenge for us this week."

The game will also mark the first matchup between the two programs since Illinois upset the Nittany Lions in nine overtimes in 2021.

While this year’s Illini squad hasn’t gotten off to a hot start, it’s a group that typically tends to play to its opponents, and Vegas appears to think similarly. The 14.5-point spread will be the lowest that Penn State has faced this year after being favored by 20.5 and 41.5 against West Virginia and Delaware, respectively.

“I think they present a lot of different things. They make everything look the same, and they do a really good job of disguising,” Allar said. “They have a lot of big guys up front, a lot of size up front, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge this week.”

While Illinois didn’t impress in its win over Toledo and its loss to Kansas, it’ll have a chance to make a statement in front of an “Orange Out” crowd at Memorial Stadium. According to James Franklin, Allar is ready for the challenge.

“We expect it to be a challenging road environment, but we didn’t wait until this week to prepare for that," Franklin said. "Whether it’s crowd noise or whatever it may be, we’ve done that all training camp."

Allar was able to experience several daunting road environments in his first season while traveling with the team, including Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, Michigan Stadium and The Rose Bowl.

“We played on the road a ton last year," Allar said. "Even if I didn’t get to get into the game, I was still able to experience what it’s like to be on the road."

This season, Allar has performed well in his first two starts, completing 43 of 55 pass attempts for 529 yards and four touchdowns. Despite holding just two starts to his name, Allar was already able to make sizable improvements this season.

“I felt like I did a better job of recognizing the defenses, because the last few defenses we saw presented a lot of different fronts and blitz packages that were really challenging and I think last week we did a better job of picking them up,” Allar said.

While Allar’s first collegiate road start is looming large, he and the team feel confident due to the experience and preparation he’s been able to gather during his time in Happy Valley.

“I want to make sure by Friday night, when we’re going to bed, we’ve done everything we possibly can to have him and the team prepared to go play and play well,” Franklin said.

