Penn State QB Beau Pribula is ‘smooth operator,’ ready to back up Drew Allar

Beau Pribula grew up watching former Nittany Lion quarterback Trace McSorley on TV. He now wears McSorley’s No. 9 and has drawn comparisons to his predecessor.

“I always wanted to be like the Penn State quarterbacks,” Pribula said.

On Saturday, Pribula’s dream came true, taking the first snaps of his college career against West Virginia, relieving Drew Allar late into the fourth quarter with the Nittany Lions up 31-15.

Facing the Mountaineers’ starting defense, Pribula engineered an efficient drive that ended with his first career touchdown — a 5-yard rush that sealed a season-opening win.

“It was a special moment,” Pribula said. “It was just a fun moment getting in the end zone at Beaver Stadium in front of a big crowd like that and to celebrate with my teammates.”

As Penn State’s backup quarterback, Pribula knows that his number could be called upon at any time.

In recent seasons, backup quarterbacks have made appearances in key games for both the Nittany Lions and for programs across the country. Having a competent backup can seriously alter the outcome of a game, and Pribula reflects that in his preparation.

“You always got to prepare as if you’re the starter,” Pribula said. “So then when you get into a game, nothing changes. You don’t have to do anything different because you’re prepared.”

Even in a relatively low-stakes situation like Saturday’s, the young quarterback displayed his poise and calmness that has impressed his fellow players and coaches.

Starting quarterback Drew Allar called Pribula a “smooth operator,” saying he did a good job of managing the clock and reacting to the defense.

Saturday was Pribula’s opportunity to showcase his traits that James Franklin said don’t normally show up in a standard practice.

“When I went and watched him play in high school, it was one of the more impressive things to watch — just his poise and ability to spread the ball around,” said Franklin, who visited Pribula on a night the quarterback didn’t throw an incompletion.

Pribula is expected to take on additional reps Saturday against Delaware, a team that Penn State is expected to bully for 60 minutes.

Another ability that doesn’t always show up on tape is leadership, which is something Pribula has been developing since January.

When veteran Sean Clifford left the program after the Rose Bowl, Allar and Pribula were thrust into leadership roles as the oldest quarterbacks on the roster.

“I think we’ve both taken that (leadership) to the next level because we need to be leaders,” Pribula said.

