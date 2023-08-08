 Skip to main content
Penn State punter Riley Thompson named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Stacie Collins - Rose Bowl Presser

Penn State Football special teams coordinator Stacie Collins addresses reporters during a press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl game. The press conference took place on Dec. 16, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Riley Thompson became the latest Penn State player to be named to a watch list.

On Tuesday, the FAU transfer landed on the Ray Guy Award watch list, given annually to the best collegiate punter.

Thompson was impressive last season with the Owls, recording 61 punts for an average of 45.4 yards which ranked 12th nationally.

Barney Amor was also named to the watch list last season, and Jordan Stout was named a semifinalist for the award in 2021.

The Nittany Lions have never had a Ray Guy Award winner since the honor was introduced in 2000.

