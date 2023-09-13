Penn State prepares for 1st road test of season, mental challenge against Illinois

Penn State will enter Memorial Stadium on Saturday with an enormous target on its back.

Ranked No. 7 in the country, the Nittany Lions know they’ll face an Illinois team that’s hungry for a big upset.

“I know other teams are looking at (the rankings), and they want to make a statement against us,” defensive end Adisa Isaac said Wednesday.

While the crowd will likely remain somewhat hushed while the Illini offense operates, Penn State’s offense will face its loudest opposition yet.

For the first time as a starting quarterback, Drew Allar will enter a road environment. A raging sea of orange could drown him with boos and screams, but Allar’s confident in leading the offense on Saturday.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I think we just need to stay in tune with us, keep working on our offense, keep working on the small things,” Allar said Tuesday.

It also isn’t Allar’s first rodeo — he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, including his collegiate debut on the road against Purdue.

James Franklin said his quarterback and the rest of his team have prepared for away games all offseason.

“We expect it to be a challenging road environment, but we didn’t wait until this week to prepare for that,” Franklin said. “We’ve done that all training camp.”

Not only have they worked on it this offseason, but the Nittany Lions have made a living by opening conference play on the road.

Violating countless scheduling norms, this is the eighth straight season Penn State has kicked off Big Ten play away from home.

“We’re just experts of opening on the road,” Franklin said. “I think we’re gonna put an offseason clinic on how to open the Big Ten.”

During that stretch, Penn State has gone 5-2 in road openers and has an overall winning record on the road during the James Franklin era.

Winning on the road is a tough task for any team, but the Nittany Lions have found a way to have success in the Big Ten’s harshest environments.

“You can’t really coach that, but I feel like we have a culture as a team that we’re just able to do that at a high level,” Curtis Jacobs said.

One of Penn State’s focuses for Saturday’s contest will be avoiding the costly mistakes and turnovers.

Isaac said road preparation all starts during the week, when the Nittany Lions practice under the cacophony of loud music blaring inside of Holuba Hall.

“You can hardly hear things, but if you can see visuals and know what your job assignment is, it limits the mistakes and we all play on the same page,” Isaac said.

Illinois and coach Bret Bielema have a penchant for upsetting highly ranked teams, which Penn State is well aware of.

After all, the Illini pulled a stunner just two years ago, when they knocked off then-No. 7 Penn State in a nine-overtime slugfest at Beaver Stadium.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs said being prepared is half the battle, and he believes the 2021 squad didn’t prepare enough for Illinois.

In the two years since then, Penn State has gotten much grittier and tougher, which is key to succeeding on the road, Jacobs said.

“I feel like the mentality we have as road warriors has changed, and I feel like we’re in a good place as a team,” Jacobs said.

