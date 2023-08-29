Penn State position preview | Running backs pack nasty 1-2 punch, improved depth

Last year, the freshman duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen set the Big Ten on fire with 1,928 total rushing yards.

James Franklin said the team has two No. 1 backs in Singleton and Allen, who look to be even more dangerous with a year of experience under their belts.

With a first-year starting quarterback under center and an experienced offensive line, Penn State could rely even more on its ground game in 2023.

Here’s how the running back room shapes up this season.

Nicholas Singleton

A true home run hitter, Singleton is dynamite with the football in his hands.

Last season, he led the team with 1,061 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns at an impressive 6.8 yards per carry. The big-play threat also rattled off seven runs of over 40 yards.

He was also the Nittany Lions’ top kick returner, averaging 24.9 yards and exploding for a 100-yard touchdown.

Known for his elite speed and agility, Singleton has been working on other aspects of his game during training camp.

“I’ve been working with the line, seeing how they block and stuff,” Singleton said. “With receivers, [I watch] how they run routes, how they release.”

Expect Penn State to get Singleton the ball in a variety of ways, as he looks to build on his electric debut season.

Kaytron Allen

Allen hasn’t made national headlines the same way that Singleton has, but he’s still key to Penn State’s backfield.

Allen had more touches than Singleton last year, accumulating 867 yards and 10 touchdowns on 167 carries. He also was the team’s top receiving back with 20 catches for 188 yards.

Allen’s smash-mouth mentality compliments Singleton’s rushing style nicely.

“I want to dog people,” Allen said. “I like to punish people and make people feel me.”

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said the sophomore has made strides in the mental game — reading and reacting to the defense — and that he should be “even better” going into Year 2.

Trey Potts

After four seasons with Minnesota, Trey Potts returned to his home state via the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-9, 218-pound back fills a need for the Nittany Lions, who were missing a veteran presence at the position after Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford transferred out.

With the Golden Gophers, Potts was mainly a backup, totaling 1,147 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

He’ll likely slot in as the third back behind Singleton and Allen but could still carve out a solid role in the offense.

“We got two NFL backs, let’s be honest,” Seider said. “It’s gonna be hard, but embrace your role. We play multiple guys, there’s opportunities to play.”

Others

Singleton, Allen and Potts should split the bulk of the snaps, but there are some other names on the depth chart worth mentioning.

Penn State picked up a pair of 3-star running backs in London Montgomery and Cam Wallace in last year’s recruiting class.

They won’t be the second coming of Singleton and Allen, though they’ve still impressed Seider in their first training camp.

“[They are] really doing a great job understanding the offense,” Seider said. “We’ve got to work, like all young kids… but I’m really pleased where the kids are at.”

Additionally, the Nittany Lions have depth pieces in Tank Smith, Tyler Holzworth and Amiel Davis.

Smith is the most intriguing, built like a tank at 5-foot-7 and 222 pounds.

The former walk-on was the team’s No. 3 back for most of last year and has the size to be a bowling ball in short yardage situations.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE