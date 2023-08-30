Penn State position preview | Returning vets provide positive outlook for LB room

Penn State’s linebackers have an opportunity to build on their standout performances from a season ago.

Curtis Jacobs returned to school for another season, while Abdul Carter, Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King have a year of significant playing time under their belts.

As always, though, the Nittany Lions have a few young players that could make an impact on defense in 2023, even if it doesn’t compare to what Carter did last season.

Here’s how the team’s linebackers look just days before its season opener.

Abdul Carter

Carter won’t have to fight for playing time in 2023.

Carter played in every game as a true freshman and led Penn State with 6.5 sacks and finished with 10.5 tackles for loss, joining current defensive line coach and former Nittany Lion Deion Barnes as the only freshman to record six sacks and 10 tackles for loss in a season.

Entering 2023, Carter has also added 16 pounds to his frame, while maintaining his quickness.

“He's bigger and stronger and more confident,” James Franklin said. “I think Abdul's a perfect example of a guy who’s second half of the season really took off. He's really kind of kept that momentum through spring ball and summer camp. So we expect him to have a big year for us.”

Curtis Jacobs

Jacobs has the most experience of any returning Nittany Lion linebacker.

After starting 23 games over the past two seasons, Jacobs elected to return to Penn State for at least one more season, providing experience and leadership for some of the younger linebackers on the roster.

Jacobs finished third on Penn State with 52 total tackles and finished tied for second in the Big Ten with two fumble recoveries.

Tyler Elsdon & Kobe King

The competition for the middle linebacker spot has come down to the same two players as last preseason: Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King.

Elsdon won the battle and made 13 starts for the Nittany Lions in 2022, though King appeared in those 13 games, as well.

The two middle linebackers had comparable seasons last fall, as Elsdon finished fourth on the team with 44 tackles, while King finished fifth with 41 tackles.

“I know what I have to do now,” King said. “It's just different in the way where the small things that were kind of behind me last year are the bigger things I got to emphasize and be more detailed on and more accountable [this year].”

Dominic DeLuca

Former walk-on Dominic DeLuca has developed into a player that can receive legitimate defensive reps in 2023.

DeLuca appeared in all 13 games, whether it was a part of the defense or special teams, and recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a blocked punt, earning him an official scholarship at the end of the season.

DeLuca was also awarded the No. 0 uniform, which goes to Penn State’s best player on special teams.

Others

Redshirt freshman Keon Wylie and true freshmen Tony Rojas, Ta’Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys round out the remaining linebackers.

Wylie appeared in three games last season and finished off the season with two tackles and 0.5 sacks in the Rose Bowl.

While Wylie has a year of experience under his belt, Rojas has completely transformed his body since he stepped on campus, having been reported to have gained nearly 30 pounds by the time spring practices came around.

Robinson and Keys are also making names for themselves this summer.

“The young linebacker crew is a talented crew,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. “I think the biggest part is when you have a spring under your belt, you understand the drills, you understand the concepts of what we're looking for.”

