Penn State position preview | Receivers provide athleticism, lack experience ahead of 2023

The production Penn State will get at wide receiver in 2023 is up in the air.

The Nittany Lions lost Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL, leaving a relatively inexperienced group behind for Penn State’s new quarterback.

All summer, there’s been a competition for the starting wide receiver spots, though KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III have been named more frequently than others.

Here’s a preview of the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

It’s Lambert-Smith’s time to step into the No. 1 role.

Lambert-Smith ended Penn State’s season with 207 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games, including a 124-yard outing in the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

The final two games were more than half of Lambert-Smith’s season totals, finishing the year with 389 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Lambert-Smith was Penn State’s No. 3 receiver last season, but with the departures of Washington and Tinsley, the junior is in line for an increase in targets.

“Trey and KeAndre I think are proven commodities for us in games, as well as in practice,” James Franklin said last week. “In terms of assignment sound, being able to make the routine play, being able to make the big play, I think there's a lot of confidence in those two.”

Harrison Wallace III

After failing to record a catch in his three appearances as a true freshman, Harrison Wallace III became a solid option down the stretch for the Nittany Lions last season.

Wallace finished 2022 with 19 receptions for 273 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman. Like Lambert-Smith, Wallace will likely be a benefactor of Washington and Tinsley’s absence.

A common theme in Penn State’s wide receiver room is a lack of experience, and Wallace fits into that categorization.

It doesn’t hurt that Wallace practices against the Nittany Lions’ secondary every practice.

“I can say it really helps us, and it helps them too, because if we're both playing out our best, iron sharpens iron,” Wallace said. “If we're going against the best DBs and practice then the game should be easy.”

Dante Cephas

Dante Cephas was Penn State’s notable transfer, and after a bit of a wait, he finally stepped foot in State College in May.

Cephas was a two-time All-MAC honoree for Kent State. In 2021 and 2022 combined, the former Golden Flash compiled 1,984 receiving yards on 130 receptions for 12 touchdowns.

The Big Ten is an entirely different level of skill than the MAC, though, which is something Cephas will have to adjust to as the season goes on.

“I'm adjusting well, the feeling in the locker room is good and I love the energy,” Cephas said. “I’m getting the plays down, just staying focused. That's about it.”

Malik McClain

Malik McClain was the Nittany Lions’ other transfer wide receiver, hailing from Florida State.

McClain played in 25 games in his first two seasons with the Seminoles, tallying a combined total of 396 yards and five touchdowns over that timeframe.

Standing at 6-foot-4, McClain is a tall target for whoever starts the season at quarterback. Despite his height, McClain still displayed sharp routes and speed in training camp.

Wide receiver is a thoroughly contested position with less than 10 days until the season opener, and McClain is in the mix to earn some playing time.

“We got some fast guys and I just add to that value,” McClain said.

Omari Evans

Omari Evans made his case for playing time during the Blue-White game, recording five receptions for 80 yards and the only touchdown in the game.

Evans played in all 13 games for Penn State last season, but only caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Whether Evans starts or not, his speed and deep threat ability could earn him more reps in 2023.

Others

Over the course of the summer, competition at wide receiver has legitimately included most of the receivers on the roster.

Liam Clifford, Malick Meiga, Kaden Saunders and Anthony Ivey are a few more receivers that have also stood out during summer practice.

Christian Driver, Tyler Johnson and true freshman Carmelo Taylor round out the group.

“There's a group of guys that are still battling for those spots that were question marks,” Franklin said.

