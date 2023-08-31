Penn State position preview | Quarterback battle still open as post-Clifford era begins

A quarterback not named Sean Clifford will take the field for Penn State since 2019.

Clifford moved on from college football after spending six years in State College. Now a member of the Green Bay Packers, the vacancy he left behind is up for grabs.

The storyline for months has been the competitive battle between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula for the Nittany Lions starting job, even though Penn State’s season starts in just a few days.

The Nittany Lions have three quarterbacks on their roster entering 2023 and all of them give James Franklin confidence in winning.

Here’s how Penn State’s quarterback room stacks up ahead of the season opener.

Drew Allar

While the competition to be the starting quarterback isn’t yet resolved, Allar is probably the popular pick.

Allar gained a substantial amount of college football experience in his true freshman season, playing in 10 games including the Rose Bowl.

The sophomore quarterback has added a strong camp after his solid 2022 campaign. Apparently, it took Allar 13 or 14 practices to throw his first interception against the Nittany Lions’ defense.

“I want to say that we got to like practice 13 or 14, I think, before we had a turnover or an interception, specifically with Drew,” James Franklin said. “So that's valuable in terms of evaluating the quarterbacks and especially with the type of defense that we're going against every single day.”

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Allar is a bigger quarterback that’s also able to run the football on top of his throwing capabilities.

“I think Drew's had a good camp and a camp that's given himself and the coaches and his teammates a bunch of confidence,” Franklin said.

Beau Pribula

Beau Pribula, a former 3-star recruit, has been in an extended competition with Allar for the starting role.

Pribula came to State College the same year that Allar did, but Allar received a lot more hype initially before earning more playing time. Pribula never saw game action in 2022.

However, Pribula is a dual-threat quarterback who offers a different skill set than Allar’s and may see some action even if Allar is named the starting quarterback.

“A lot of the guys hit [personal record] this offseason including myself,” Pribula said. “I think that's only gonna make our team better and stronger as fast as possible.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, Pribula isn’t nearly as big as Allar is, and has drawn comparisons to a “bigger Trace [McSorley]” from Franklin himself.

Jaxon Smolik

There’s a new quarterback wearing No. 14, but this time it’s true freshman Jaxon Smolik.

Smolik gained national attention after being named an Elite 11 finalist, despite only receiving an invite as a replacement.

The 3-star quarterback was committed to Tulane at the time, but flipped to Penn State less than two weeks after the Nittany Lions sent him an offer.

Now, Smolik is on campus and has made a name for himself as the team’s third quarterback.

“He may throw the best deep ball,” Franklin said. “He's got a really good understanding of touch and velocity and angle that is necessary.”

Obviously there’s still a learning curve that Smolik has to endure in terms of learning the system, but Smolik could still see reserve action in a blowout.

“When he hits the field it seems like he sees the field very well. He's good with spatial concepts, he sees things and that's a great sign,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “We got to get them better in the meeting rooms. We have to get them better. And this is difficult for young guys.”

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT