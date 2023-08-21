Penn State position preview | Offensive line depth strong ahead of season

Headlined by the return of Olu Fashanu, Penn State’s offensive line is deep and competitive.

The only full-time starter the Nittany Lions lost on the offensive line was center Juice Scruggs, who was drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of April's NFL Draft.

Penn State is retaining much of its protective production from 2022, especially helpful with a new starting quarterback.

Here’s a preview of the program’s offensive line.

Olu Fashanu

Fashanu could have been the Draft’s first tackle selected, even after an injury that kept him sidelined for Penn State’s final five games. But he chose to return for another year.

Another year in State College for Fashanu is a valuable asset for the Nittany Lions’ offensive line, as Drew Allar’s blindside will be well protected from the opposing pass rush.

In 281 pass-blocking snaps last season, Fashanu didn’t allow a sack, and James Franklin said he’s still not done improving his game.

“He's still developing, he's still getting better,” Franklin said. “From everyone that I know and I've talked to, he was being projected as a first rounder. I want to do everything we can to help him become a top-10 pick, which I think he is, in terms of not only a player, but a franchise guy in terms of how he goes about his business.”

Hunter Nourzad

Hunter Nourzad is set to replace Juice Scruggs at center in 2023.

Nourzad was a versatile piece of Penn State’s interior offensive line last season, playing at both guard spots and center. After a year of bouncing around, Nourzad will settle into his role in the middle of the offensive line.

“We really look at Hunter and Olu as the foundation of the offensive line,” Franklin said.

Before transferring to the Nittany Lions prior to the 2022 season, Nourzad manned the right tackle position for a Cornell offensive line that allowed 0.9 sacks per game, which ranked No. 5 in the NCAA at the time.

Caedan Wallace and Drew Shelton

Caedan Wallace and Drew Shelton are both likely to receive snaps at right tackle during this upcoming season.

The question that remains is who will be named the starter.

“Caedan and Drew, right now, are battling,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said at Penn State media day. “They’re both going to play, no matter where or if it’s rotating or whatever. They’re both going to play a lot of ball this year.”

Wallace, a redshirt senior, is more experienced than Shelton, a true sophomore, and has added 40 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame over the offseason.

Over Wallace’s past three seasons, he’s started 27 games at right tackle, but missed the five games last season.

Entering what could be his last year of college football, Wallace has found himself in competition for a starting role once again.

“It’s not my first [competition],” Wallace said. “So [I have] the same mindset … I’m trying to get better for myself and for our team.”

Shelton made a name for himself last season by making five starts at left tackle after Fashanu’s injury as a true freshman.

Now a sophomore, Shelton’s “year of development” earned him a consistent role on the offensive line.

“Just a year of learning is what I expected from year one,” Shelton said. “Obviously, down the road a couple of injuries happened, and it was my turn, so that was a lot of fun. I got a lot of good playing time, meaningful snaps and a lot to learn from and grow.”

Others

Last offseason, Penn State’s offensive linemen were participating in extra reps during practice because the position lacked depth.

That’s no longer the case entering 2023.

“I would say that I have three guys [at each position] that could go in and maybe play, some at different spots than others,” Trautwein said. “I’m feeling pretty confident.”

Guards Landon Tengwall and Sal Wormley will likely round out the rest of the offensive line’s starters, but the depth and versatility to get the second-team offensive line on the field is there.

JB Nelson, Nick Dawkins and Vega Ioane are a couple other names that could pop up at a number of positions on the offensive line. Both players saw action last season, as each of them played in four games.

Nelson and Ioane have also bulked during the offseason. Nelson currently stands at 6-foot-5 and 332 pounds after adding 32 pounds since 2022. Ioane’s bulk wasn’t as drastic, but he put on 14 extra pounds and weighs 350 pounds.

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line will debut four true freshmen: Alex Birchmeier, J’ven Williams, Anthony Donkoh and Chimdy Onoh.

“We have a really good group that has a lot of guys that we are going to play,” Trautwein said. “I tell them we want to try to keep guys fresh and healthy, so the more guys that are ready, the more guys that we’ll play.”

