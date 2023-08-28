Penn State position preview | Cornerback remains a strength in 2023

Historically speaking, Penn State is not known for producing top-tier cornerback talent. That’s not to say the program hasn’t had good corners, but compared to positions like linebacker and running back, the Nittany Lions haven’t seen huge amounts of success in the past.

Lately, that trend seems to be changing.

Joey Porter Jr. appeared locked in to become the first Penn State cornerback selected in the first round of an NFL Draft, and despite being selected No. 32 overall in April, he was one spot shy of breaking that barrier.

However, Penn State fans may not have to wait long for that streak to end.

Kalen King is regarded as one of the top corners in the nation and a potential top-10 pick, and behind him are several others who have flashed potential and will step into elevated roles this season.

Kalen King

Despite losing the highest-drafted cornerback in school history, the unit remains in good hands without Porter.

King has already earned some hype throughout the offseason, earning preseason first-team All-American honors and being named to the Bednarik, Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski Award preseason watch lists.

King was frequently targeted last season due to opposing offenses not wanting to challenge Porter, which led to some impressive numbers for King.

He posted 30 total tackles last season, including three for loss, and had a whopping 21 passes defended which was good for third in the country.

King added three interceptions and a fumble recovery, including an incredible diving grab in the Rose Bowl.

King’s aggressive style fits well within Manny Diaz’ scheme. With a year of experience in Diaz’s system, King should have an even greater understanding of his role.

Johnny Dixon

Not to be forgotten is King’s counterpart Johnny Dixon, who appears to have the second cornerback spot locked up. Dixon was an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer last year after appearing in every game and registering six starts.

Dixon broke out in the season-opener against Purdue, tallying three tackles – including a sack – and a pair of pass breakups. He also filled in nicely alongside King after Porter opted out of the Rose Bowl, recording three tackles and a pass breakup.

Dixon, who spent two seasons with South Carolina, is entering his fifth season of collegiate ball and brings plenty of experience to the table.

The others

Daequan Hardy and Cam Miller are the other two cornerbacks that could play meaningful minutes for Penn State this season.

Hardy is entering his redshirt senior season and holds 37 career appearances with the Nittany Lions. He boasts 16 career passes defended and three interceptions, adding 2.5 sacks.

He’s primarily played the nickel role over his four years at Penn State, and will likely fill a similar niche this season.

Meanwhile, Miller is entering his sophomore season after appearing in 11 games as a true freshman. Miller was a 4-star recruit in the 2022 cycle and will look for a chance to prove himself this season in the two-deep.

His best performance came against Ohio when he recorded three tackles, but his playing time was understandably limited.

The duo of Zion Tracy and Elliott Washington II are two new freshmen in the room, which also added Mississippi State transfer Audavion Collins this offseason.

