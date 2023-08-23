Penn State position preview | ‘Anybody can start’ on the defensive line

Penn State boasts both depth and talent along its defensive line heading into 2023, with playmakers across the board.

“I know for sure we’re going to run to that ball, play in the backfield and get to the quarterback,” first-year defensive line coach Deion Barnes said in June. “We’re going to play hard, and we’re gonna make plays.”

The Nittany Lions are coming off a season, which they ranked 14th in the country with 3.31 yards-per-carry allowed, despite facing some of the top rushing attacks in the country in Michigan, Ohio State, Utah and Auburn. Additionally, the team racked up 43 sacks, which was good for No. 6 nationally.

Last season’s numbers don’t carry over to this year, but most of the players who contributed to those totals are returning, and there are several players ready to step in and replace those who departed. Across the defensive line, there are plenty of weapons in defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’ arsenal.

“With the depth we have, anybody can start,” defensive end Adisa Isaac said at Big Ten Media Day.

Penn State faces lofty expectations entering the 2023 campaign, and the defensive line is capable of propelling the team to the next level this season. Here’s a look at how the unit stacks up heading into 2023.

Defensive end

Adisa Isaac will return for his redshirt senior season at Penn State and has 33 collegiate appearances under his belt. In 2022, he started in all 13 games and recorded 28 tackles, including 11 for loss en route to earning All-Big Ten honors.

The veteran of the group, Isaac looks to have one of the starting defensive end positions locked up.

On the other side, Chop Robinson is poised for a big year at defensive end in his second season with the Nittany Lions.

The Maryland transfer posted impressive results in 2022 despite having to adjust to a new position and a new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Robinson has said he’s feeling more comfortable heading into this season, and he’s put on lots of weight as well in pursuit of a starting role.

Defensive tackle

Size was a big concern at the defensive tackle position early in the offseason, but the team has worked hard to alleviate those worries. Hakeem Beamon has gone from 264 to 284 pounds, and Dvon Ellies has now crossed the 300-pound threshold.

Beamon made 12 starts last season and racked up 16 tackles, adding four pass deflections. He’s entering his fifth year with the team.

Ellies is also entering his fifth season with the squad and has made 30 total appearances, including seeing the field in all 26 games over the last two seasons. He recorded 15 tackles in 2022 in a limited role but will look for more playing time this season.

Both players are in the mix for starting roles and will see ample time regardless of who lines up for the opening snap.

The others

Though he’s not expected to start, sophomore Dani Dennis-Sutton should see significant playing time off the bench.

The former 5-star was Penn State’s top recruit in a 2022 cycle that included Drew Allar and Nick Singleton and flashed his potential throughout 13 appearances last season.

Dennis-Sutton provides great depth at the position and gives Diaz another option to rotate in throughout games.

Zane Durant is another player who could challenge for a starting role down the stretch despite being in just his second season on campus.

Durant appeared in every game last season and recorded three tackles and a sack against Maryland.

“[Durant]’s quick, he’s fast; he’s strong; he can change direction,” Barnes said. “Mindset-wise, he’s a focused kid that’s intentional about everything that has to do with him being better on the football field.”

Additionally, Coziah Izzard is back for his junior season and figures to be a rotational piece at defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions.

Izzard has amassed 24 career appearances and 31 tackles to this point, but has dealt with some injuries throughout his career that have hindered him.

