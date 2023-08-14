Penn State position preview | A wide-open competition in talented safety room

Over the past two seasons, Ji’Ayir Brown was a machine at safety, flying around and making plays for Penn State’s defense.

A third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers, Brown’s numbers in 2022 were spectacular: 74 total tackles, four interceptions, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

James Franklin said he doesn’t expect one safety to replicate Brown’s production this year, but does think the position group as a whole could be better than last year’s unit.

“The 2-deep, you could make the argument, is better than the 2-deep we had last year,” Franklin said last week.

Franklin said his team needs to find “at least” a fifth safety during training camp and ideally would have a 3-deep at both free safety and strong safety.

Here’s how the room stacks up ahead of the season.

Keaton Ellis

Since transitioning from cornerback to safety in 2021, Keaton Ellis has emerged as a solid starter on the back end.

The fifth-year started all 13 games opposite Brown last year, finishing with 24 tackles and seven pass break-ups.

Ellis is still learning the position but said he feels more comfortable with a number of things this year.

“Just with the plays, understanding my assignment, what the offense is doing, my different reads, and that just all comes with good practice and preparation,” Ellis said.

Jaylen Reed

Jaylen Reed is expected to start alongside Ellis after playing as the team’s third safety a year ago.

The 6-foot, 208-pound junior had 31 tackles, the second-most tackles from a safety and three pass break-ups in 2022.

Reed said he believes the depth at the position is helping the whole team improve.

“It doesn’t just make me better, it makes the whole team better,” Reed said. “It makes us evolve and makes us better enough to get the wins we need to win.”

Zakee Wheatley

The team’s spring takeaway king, Zakee Wheatley, has made a name for himself as a ball-hawking safety that can make big plays.

As a redshirt freshman last year, Wheatley finished with 27 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz loves to bring the pressure and force turnovers, which complements Wheatley’s playstyle.

With his speed and ball skills, Wheatley has a serious opportunity to claim a starting spot in the secondary.

Kevin Winston Jr.

Another young safety who should see an increase in action this season is Kevin Winston Jr.

The former 4-star prospect appeared in 12 games as a true freshman and made 16 tackles, including one for a loss.

At 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Winston has good speed and tackling ability, which could help him earn extra snaps as an in-the-box safety.

Others

Like many other positions on this year’s team, the safety room is deep, and there’s a lot of names that could fight for the fifth safety spot that Franklin discussed.

Freshmen DaKaari Nelson and King Mack were both 4-stars coming out of high school and could be key pieces in the future, but their playing time will likely be limited as they transition to the next level.

“It’s a transition from high school to here,” safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said. “The way we practice, the expectations we have on how we practice, the playbook [is] probably a little bit more massive than what they’re used to.”

Mekhi Flowers is another talented youngster who could contend for snaps. The former 4-star recruit from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, redshirted last year and could rise up the depth chart if he impresses in practice.

Another name to keep an eye on is redshirt junior Tyrece Mills, the latest Nittany Lion from the Lackawanna junior college pipeline.

Both Brown and Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker hail from Lackawanna, and Mills could become another Lackawanna success story.

There’s no shortage of talent in the room, and as usual for Penn State, the offseason competition will decide the depth chart.

“Just gotta see how it’s all going to develop,” Poindexter said. “We’ll try to get everyone in the room ready to play, and we’ll see how it sorts itself out.”

