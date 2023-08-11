Penn State players Nick Singleton and Olu Fashanu named to Walter Camp Award watch list

Penn State has two players on this year's Walter Camp Award preseason watch list.

Junior offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and sophomore running back Nick Singleton have been named to the 2023 Walter Camp Award preseason watch list, given to the nation's most outstanding player.

Here is the 2023 @WalterCampFF Player of Year preseason Watch List 45 players from 35 different FBS schools representing 10 conferences and independents @ncfaa https://t.co/pCCpeEMIek pic.twitter.com/IvtblA4OQy — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) August 11, 2023

Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2022 after rushing 156 times for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Rutgers.

Fashanu was named a Walter Camp Award second team All-American and to the All-Big Ten second team in 2022. He started eight games for Penn State and on 281 pass blocks, he didn't allow a sack at left tackle.

Fashanu was one of three Penn State players named to the Walter Camp Award second team last season. Corners Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr. were both named second team on defense.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE