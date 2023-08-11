 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State players Nick Singleton and Olu Fashanu named to Walter Camp Award watch list

olu-nick celebration

Left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) lifts running back Nick Singleton (10) after a touchdown. Penn State football defeated Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2022.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State has two players on this year's Walter Camp Award preseason watch list.

Junior offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and sophomore running back Nick Singleton have been named to the 2023 Walter Camp Award preseason watch list, given to the nation's most outstanding player.

Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2022 after rushing 156 times for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Rutgers.

Fashanu was named a Walter Camp Award second team All-American and to the All-Big Ten second team in 2022. He started eight games for Penn State and on 281 pass blocks, he didn't allow a sack at left tackle.

Fashanu was one of three Penn State players named to the Walter Camp Award second team last season. Corners Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr. were both named second team on defense.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags