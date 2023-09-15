Penn State opens Big Ten play against Illinois, looks to avoid potential trap game

Penn State has stormed out of the gates this year, but the real season starts this weekend when it faces Illinois on the road to open Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions won their first two contests at home by a combined score of 101-22, sending both West Virginia and Delaware packing with lopsided losses.

The No. 7 team in the nation looks to continue its hot start against a Fighting Illini squad that’s trying to get back on track.

It’s been a disheartening start for Illinois coming off an 8-5 finish last season. The Illini barely scraped by Toledo in Week 1 before being outclassed by Kansas in Week 2.

Illinois started off 1-1 in 2022 as well, and coach Bret Bielema said his crew isn’t too shaken by the early setback.

“The dreams and aspirations of our room haven’t changed just because of one game,” Bielema said Monday.

Illinois rode one of the nation’s top defenses to victory last season, allowing less than 13 points per game and holding opponents to under 300 yards per game.

Although it’s only a two-game sample size, it appears the Illini have regressed on the defensive side of the ball. In last week’s loss, the Jayhawks toasted them for 539 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per play.

If there’s one strength Illinois has retained from last season, though, it's along the defensive line.

“Their D-line is a really talented group that plays really hard with good technique,” Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu said Tuesday. “Our guys are ready for the challenge. We’ve been practicing really hard and preparing really well, so we’re just prepared for this matchup.”

Leading the charge is defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, who’s already received buzz as a potential first-round pick in NFL mock drafts.

Penn State’s offensive line has kept Drew Allar relatively clean through two games, but Newton and the Illini will be their biggest challenge yet.

“(Newton) does a really good job getting off the ball and reading the offensive line’s heads and reacting to it,” Fashanu said. “He’s a great player who’s gonna have a really bright future.”

The Illini hope to harass Allar throughout the day, and so does the crowd at Memorial Stadium.

Allar passed the first two starts of his career with flying colors, completing nearly 80% of his passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He’s led an efficient offense that has yet to turn the ball over.

Still, the Nittany Lions expect a hostile environment against a team that’s hungry for an upset.

“Illinois plays a lot of teams extremely tough, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge for us this week,” Allar said.

If the Illini want to pull off a ranked win, though, they’ll need more consistent play from their new-look offense.

When Illinois upset Penn State in 2021, it was almost entirely on the back of its running game. In that game, the Illini ran 67 times for 391 yards, grinding down the clock and draining the Nittany Lion defense.

Illinois could return to the ground and pound on Saturday, but it’ll likely need quarterback Luke Altmyer to make some plays.

The ex-Mississippi quarterback has offered a mix of dazzling plays and frustrating turnovers through his first two starts. Still, Altmyer has the tools to cause problems for Penn State’s defense.

“They have some great skill players, their O-line does a great job playing together,” defensive end Adisa Isaac said. “Their quarterback is a great dual threat. … They play together really well.”

Although the Illini haven’t enjoyed an ideal start to their season, they still have the talent and coaching to potentially give Penn State a fight on Saturday.

“There was a lot of buzz about these guys in the preseason as well, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete against them,” Franklin said.

