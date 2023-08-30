Penn State OL, projected starter Landon Tengwall announces medical retirement

With just three days before Penn State's season opener against West Virginia, the team lost a projected starter.

Landon Tengwall, who many expected to start at left guard for the 2023 campaign, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from football. Unfortunately, I have sustained an injury that will not allow me to safely continue to play the game I love and that has given me so much," Tengwall said in the post.

Tengwall spent the previous two years with the program and started five games at left guard last season. He was formerly a 4-star recruit and the No. 10 offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 84 overall player.

