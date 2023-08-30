 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State OL, projected starter Landon Tengwall announces medical retirement

Lift For Life, Landon Tengwall

Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall (58) signs an autograph book during the Lift for Life event at Holuba Hall on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

With just three days before Penn State's season opener against West Virginia, the team lost a projected starter.

Landon Tengwall, who many expected to start at left guard for the 2023 campaign, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from football. Unfortunately, I have sustained an injury that will not allow me to safely continue to play the game I love and that has given me so much," Tengwall said in the post.

Tengwall spent the previous two years with the program and started five games at left guard last season. He was formerly a 4-star recruit and the No. 10 offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 84 overall player.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.