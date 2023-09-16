Penn State offense stale against Illinois, players identify areas to improve on

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After exploding for over 500 yards against Delaware last weekend, the Penn State offense crashed back to earth against Illinois.

The Nittany Lions experienced dry spells and weren’t as precise as they were in the first two games of the season.

“We just weren’t as sharp as I think we have the capability of being,” James Franklin said. “Felt a little sluggish early on, even little things like how we motioned and broke out of the formation.”

It was an inauspicious opening for Penn State offensively, accumulating only 35 total yards on its first three possessions.

The team’s offensive line was outmuscled by a talented Illini front early on. The running backs averaged less than three yards a pop in the first half, while Drew Allar faced pressure all day.

““It wasn’t the way we wanted to start,” Allar said. “We always want to go up and score a touchdown at the beginning of the game.”

The defense provided a big assist, though, forcing a three-and-out and a trio of Illini turnovers in the opening frame.

With those short fields, however, the Nittany Lions still stalled early on.

First, Penn State couldn’t punch it in the end zone with three plays from the Illinois 2-yard line.

On the next possession, the Nittany Lions went backward six yards. Both drives ended in field goals.

“We gotta capitalize on the turnovers, so we gotta figure that out,” Nick Singleton said.

Fortunately for Penn State, Illinois’ offense couldn’t find traction either and seemed to be in a giving mood.

Five Illini turnovers — four interceptions and a fumble — were the biggest difference on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions scored 20 points off of the turnovers.

By late in the third quarter, Penn State’s offense got into a rhythm. With two touchdowns within a five-minute span, the road team effectively put the game on ice.

“We did a good job of bouncing back when we were able to, and obviously we just need to be more efficient on offense,” Allar said.

Allar finished 16-of-33 for 208 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Although he wasn’t as dynamic as he was in his first two starts, Allar avoided the same turnovers that cost Illinois.

“Obviously, we want to take shots as an offense, but at the end of the day, it’s about being efficient,” Allar said.

Penn State’s receiving corps was without one of its starting receivers on Saturday, as Harrison Wallace was out with an undisclosed injury.

Without him, the passing game was out of sync at times, marked by miscommunication, overthrows and drops.

“We just kinda had some moving parts, we weren’t as clean as we needed to be,” Franklin said.

Allar said the team wasn’t discouraged by the offensive errors and there were no problems on the sideline.

In fact, running back Kaytron Allen said he enjoyed the adversity and the physicality that Illinois brought.

““Gritty runs, down and dirty; I live for that,” Allen said. “I love playing in these types of games, because it shows who we are.”

Factoring out backup quarterback Beau Pribula’s 47 rushing yards in garbage time, Penn State was held to 117 rushing yards.

Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton was a particular problem for the Nittany Lions’ interior in both run and pass protection.

“The film is gonna be important for us to watch, and we got a ton of respect for their front,” Franklin said.

Next weekend, Penn State will return home to host Iowa in its annual White Out game. The Hawkeyes enter with one of the top defenses in the nation and will be another test for the Nittany Lions.

Allar said he looks forward to putting the Illinois game behind him and preparing for another Big Ten test.

““By no means was it perfect, but at the end of the day, we’re going home with our W. That’s all that matters to us. The only stat we want to lead in the nation is wins.”

