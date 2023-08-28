Penn State OC Mike Yurcich to call plays from the booth in 2023

After coaching from the sideline in his first two seasons with the team, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will call plays from a new vantage point.

Yurcich will call plays from the booth in 2023, per the team's game notes for West Virginia.

Tight ends coach Ty Howle and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will join Yurcich in the booth.

Penn State's other assistant coaches will remain on the sideline during games.

Yurcich's move up to the booth will also open up a spot for an additional assistant to coach from the sideline.

