 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State OC Mike Yurcich to call plays from the booth in 2023

Yurcich PSU vs UMich 10/15/22

Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich prior to Penn State Footballs game vs Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Penn State Nittany Lions lost to the Michigan Wolverines 41-17.

 Caleb Craig

After coaching from the sideline in his first two seasons with the team, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will call plays from a new vantage point.

Yurcich will call plays from the booth in 2023, per the team's game notes for West Virginia.

Tight ends coach Ty Howle and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will join Yurcich in the booth.

Penn State's other assistant coaches will remain on the sideline during games.

Yurcich's move up to the booth will also open up a spot for an additional assistant to coach from the sideline.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags