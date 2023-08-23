Penn State notebook | James Franklin talks battles and surprise players

With just over a week until Penn State hosts West Virginia for a prime-time clash to begin a highly-anticipated 2023 campaign, James Franklin met with the media to discuss several topics regarding his team on Wednesday.

Among the subjects discussed were pending positional competitions, depth chart decisions and several breakout players from camp.

Here are the main takeaways from Wednesday’s availability.

Competition continues

Franklin began his media session by answering one of the largest remaining questions surrounding the team: has the staff decided which quarterback – Drew Allar or Beau Pribula – will start in the season opener against West Virginia?

“No,” Franklin said.

Elsewhere, the battle for the two starting safety positions is still raging. That competition consists of Keaton Ellis, Jaylen Reed, Zakee Wheatley and Kevin Winston Jr., though Franklin noted that injuries may be impacting the outcome.

“In the secondary there’s still a battle going on between the four safeties,” Franklin said. “There’s been some bumps and bruises like there is for every camp, so that’s also made it kind of more interesting.”

The coach also mentioned that the kicker and punter competitions are currently ongoing.

While competitions continue among several position rooms, others are beginning to work themselves out. Franklin said he met with several players to discuss their positions on the depth chart, and the players agreed with him and the coaches’ own analysis “90%” of the time.

“I think for a lot of them they’re pretty self-aware… some of those conversations are hard, but most of them, they see it the same way,” Franklin said.

He added that just because certain players weren’t currently on the two-deep didn’t mean they won’t find themselves there as the season progresses.

Surprise players

At Penn State Media Day on Aug. 6, Franklin called quarterback Jaxon Smolik the “surprise of camp,” noting that he had impressed in his first camp with the team. On Wednesday, he reiterated that stance.

“He may throw the best deep ball,” Franklin said. “He’s got a really good understanding of touch and velocity and angle, which is necessary.”

The arm talent has been evident from Smolik, but there are still other areas where Franklin said he would like to see improvement.

“He’s still learning in terms of in the meeting room and out on the field, all the different things that we ask in the run game and in the pass game and with protections,” Franklin said. “But he really has the ability to find receivers and be accurate as a passer.”

Franklin also mentioned linebacker Abdul Carter’s growth since the end of last season.

“He’s bigger and stronger and more confident. Abdul’s a big example of a guy, second half of the season, really took off,” Franklin said. “And he’s really kept that momentum through spring ball and into camp, so we expect him to have a big year for us… we need him to have a big year for us.”

In the secondary, Franklin was complementary of the improvement he’s seen from cornerback Johnny Dixon.

“I think a guy that really has had a strong camp is Johnny Dixon, he’s taken a significant step,” Franklin said. “We think we’ve got two really good corners and two corners that are very physical and are tough guys.”

JB Nelson surges

In the trenches, offensive lineman JB Nelson was another name Franklin praised, noting that he had surpassed expectations throughout camp.

“We went into this year feeling like JB was going to factor in, either as a starter or starter-type reps, and he’s built on that,” Franklin said.

Nelson’s improvements aren’t just coming on the practice field, however.

“His habits are a lot better in terms of how he practices and approaches meetings and everything else,” Franklin said.

It’s not only the coaches who have taken notice of his improvement, but his teammates on the opposite side of the ball as well.

“You could make the argument he may be our most physical offensive lineman… talking to our defensive linemen, they’ve got a ton of respect for him,” Franklin said.

Franklin said last week that projected starting left guard Landon Tengwall was dealing with “bumps and bruises,” and Nelson’s positional versatility could allow him to start instead. But whether or not he finds a starting role, he looks to be a key depth piece for the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State announces top performers from preseason training camp Penn State has announced its top performers of preseason training camp.