Penn State notebook | James Franklin responds to Neal Brown, talks kicking battle

Penn State’s season-opening victory over West Virginia is now in the rearview mirror as the team shifts gears for Delaware, currently ranked No. 19 in the NCAA’s FCS rankings.

James Franklin evaluated his team’s performance against the Mountaineers, as well as addressing some criticism from West Virginia coach Neal Brown at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Here are the main takeaways from Franklin’s availability.

Kicking battle still razor thin

Sander Sahaydak entered the season opener against the Mountaineers as Penn State’s starting kicker after a long battle with Columbia transfer Alex Felkins.

Sahaydak got the start and missed two field goal attempts from 38 and 34 yards, respectively, keeping West Virginia within seven points at halftime. When the second half started, Felkins kicked the rest of the game and converted all three extra point attempts and a 25-yard field goal.

“I would also say, as tight as that competition was all camp, I don't think there was a shock by anybody on our team when we made the change,” Franklin said. “Literally, it was that close all training camp.”

Franklin said Sahaydak addressed the entire team, on his own accord, following a recent practice. A decision has yet to be made on who will kick against Delaware.

“I was really proud of him as a young man, like if it was my son, very proud of him,” Franklin said of Sahaydak.

Response to Neal Brown

With six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against West Virginia, the Nittany Lions extended their lead with a Beau Pribula rushing touchdown, prompting Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown to comment on the score after the game.

“I wouldn’t have done it, but it doesn’t bother me,” Brown told reporters postgame. “Stuff like that comes back around.”

Penn State was up by 16 points when Pribula entered the game – the first drive of his college career and only on Saturday.

Contrary to Brown’s belief that “stuff like that comes back around,” Franklin said he doesn’t see a problem with it.

“I believe that my responsibility in those types of situations is to get my twos in the game, but I think once those twos get in the game, then they deserve the right, and the chance, to play and compete,” Franklin said on Tuesday. “I believe that from the opening kick to the last whistle, you compete and you play. Now, if you leave your ones in, that's a different story.”

West Virginia didn’t change up their defensive scheme, which featured a lot of cover zero – an aggressive defensive play style that’s tough to rush against because more defenders are blitzing and in the box.

On a 4th down earlier in Pribula’s drive, he audibled to a passing play after recognizing the coverage.

“They should have the ability to check to our cover zero plan and have a chance to execute a play that has a chance to be successful against cover zero,” Franklin said.

Injuries

Franklin doesn’t normally get into injuries unless they are season-ending, and that was the case on Tuesday.

Cornerback Daequan Hardy and defensive linemen Amin Vanover and Coziah Izzard were among the surprising absences in the season opener, but they aren’t out for season, Franklin said.

Offensively, Franklin said starting center Hunter Nourzad is banged up, as well.

“He's got some bumps and bruises right now that we got to get him healed up from, because I think he's one of the better centers in college football when he's 100% healthy,” Franklin said.

It’s unclear if Nourzad will be sidelined against Delaware, but if he is, look to redshirt junior Nick Dawkins as a potential replacement.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE