Penn State notebook | James Franklin on Drew Allar’s 1st road start, freshmen development

Penn State will kick off its Big Ten schedule with a road test against Illinois on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions look to improve to 3-0 on the young season.

James Franklin discussed the Nittany Lions’ first road game and what areas he hopes his program to improve on before Saturday.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Franklin’s availability.

Drew Allar’s first road start

Drew Allar impressed in his first two starts of the season, but the road trip to Champaign, Illinois, will be his biggest challenge yet as Penn State’s signal caller.

Franklin said Allar has continued to prepare well and has become more comfortable and confident in his leadership role with the team.

“He’s doing all the right things and taking all the necessary steps,” Franklin said. “We expect it to be a challenging road environment, but we didn’t wait until this week to prepare for that.”

Franklin also mentioned last year’s road opener against Purdue, when Allar entered for Sean Clifford in the third quarter and completed a pair of first-down passes. He said the experience Allar gained over his freshman year has been helpful in his development.

Impressive freshmen

Last weekend’s blowout against Delaware provided Penn State an opportunity to get several of its true freshmen playing time. Franklin offered praise for several of those players.

Safety King Mack, who Franklin gave the “green light” to play prior to the season opener, has already played in two games.

“He was a guy that we identified very early on in training camp. … We felt like he was going to factor in on defense,” said Franklin, who noted that Mack plays aggressively and violently, and that his role should continue to grow as the season continues.

Despite showing “that he belongs” in both practices and games, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons still has the “yellow light,” Franklin said. Lyons registered his first-career sack on Saturday.

Along the offensive line, J’ven Williams and Anthony Donkoh both played against the Blue Hens and have developed nicely, Franklin said.

Donkoh showed up “really far ahead developmentally,” Franklin said, while Williams has made “tremendous strides” in his pass protection.

Facing a dual-threat quarterback

Penn State picked up valuable experience against a mobile quarterback when it faced Garrett Greene and West Virginia to open the season.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions will face Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who has rushed for 139 yards through two games, including a 72-yard touchdown against Kansas last weekend.

Franklin said that practicing against back up quarterback Beau Pribula has helped the defense prepare, though it’s still unlike a game situation because they can’t practice tackling a mobile quarterback.

After allowing Greene to rush for 77 yards, Penn State’s defense will attempt to keep Altmyer in check on Saturday.

“I think we’ll be more prepared this week based on going against West Virginia,” Franklin said. “A lot of times, you don’t get to feel the impact of a dual-threat quarterback until it’s live.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Series history | Penn State looks for revenge against Illinois Penn State moved to 2-0 after securing wins over West Virginia and Delaware to open the seas…